Meta Is A Planning A Terrifying New Upgrade For Its Smart Glasses

According to The New York Times, Meta is planning to add facial recognition features to its smart glasses, available from the company and its partnership with eyewear provider Ray-Ban. The smart glasses, if you didn't already know, look nearly identical to prescription eyewear — and can even be ordered with prescription lenses — meaning they look inconspicuous while worn. Embedded into the frames are cameras that can stream video live or record photos and video for sharing. By default, they display a small white light to show they're recording, so those nearby will know they're being observed. But there are workarounds to turn those lights off, making them appear like nothing more than conventional glasses.

The facial recognition feature, called "Name Tag," will allow the wearers of Meta's smart glasses to identify people around them and lookup information while using the built-in artificial intelligence assistant. While you're wearing the glasses you can ask that assistant to do various tasks through voice commands, like "Meta, start recording," or "Meta, tell me what this picture is." The issue, of course, is that even those who've reasonably attempted to shield their privacy and avoid these systems would be involved, by proxy, simply by users scanning or looking into their backgrounds.

Given the recent backlash and turmoil surrounding the Ring and Flock partnership to surveil and share security footage with law enforcement, it does raise questions about Meta and how it would employ or use data collected by users' smart devices.