This Iconic Car Feature Is Officially Dead In 2026

As of 2026, cars with built-in CD players are a thing of the past. The 2025 models of the Subaru Outback, Lexus IS, and Lexus RC were among the final holdouts for the iconic feature first introduced with the 1987 Lincoln Town Car. Subaru's 2026 Outback was released in late 2025, dropping the CD player. Meanwhile, Lexus is redesigning the IS without a CD player and discontinuing the RC series altogether. There are no car models currently in production that offer a CD player as a factory-included feature.

Interestingly, Lexus was also one of the last brands to offer cassette decks in its cars. The 2010 Lexus SC 430 convertible was the last model with an in-dash cassette player, keeping the tapes alive long after their popularity waned. Now, physical music media is leaving the road for good — which is a shame considering that car audio systems sound better than most home speakers.