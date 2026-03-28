The Cool New Phone Case That The iPhone Can Use (But The Pixel Can't)

Apple gave the iPhone 17 series a big selfie camera upgrade last September. A new 18-megapixel Center Stage front camera can take landscape selfies without rotating the phone, and there are several other improvements to photo and video quality when compared to older models. Using the rear camera system, which features three lenses, will let you shoot even better selfies. The problem is that you don't have a viewfinder if you go that route, so you'll need to point the camera at you, look at the lenses, and hope for the best.

That's where the Selfix iPhone case comes into play, an accessory that has a built-in high-quality display that acts as a viewfinder for taking selfies with the rear camera. The case is only available for iPhone users, supporting the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. Similar solutions for the Google Pixel 10 series or Samsung's new Galaxy S26 phones aren't available for preorder. That's because Selfix is a Kickstarter project rather than a full-fledged company ready to offer accessories for various smartphones. The new case is made explicitly for the iPhone.

With over three weeks to go until its funding deadline, as of this writing, the Selfix case has already surpassed its $5,000 goal, raising over $12,700 from 127 backers. The Selfix is available to order for $79 during the Kickstarter campaign, or $50 off its future retail price. It comes in white, pink, and black. The price and colors are valid for both the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max versions.