This Amazon Find Turns Your Echo Dot Into A Star Wars TIE Fighter

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If you've ever imagined your Amazon Echo Dot as a "Star Wars" TIE Fighter, the e-commerce brand has just the thing to bring that vision into reality with its limited edition Star Wars TIE Fighter Stand for the Echo Dot. Once you've set the speaker into the TIE fighter stand, it will function normally, but resemble the iconic spacecraft from "Star Wars." Due to its shape, the limited edition stand only works with 4th or 5th generation Amazon Echo Dot speakers.

That's a shame because one of Amazon's best smart home devices is the Echo Spot, which this stand very clearly will not fit. The 4th generation models were released in 2020, and then updated in 2022 with the 5th generation unit, and both speakers have the same spherical design that's compatible with the stand. There's a small hole in the back of the TIE Fighter shell that allows access the speaker's USB port and the engine port on the front of stand lights up with the Echo Dot's light ring. Other than that, it's simply an interesting Star Wars-themed accessory. Normally $60, it's currently on sale for $50.

If the "Star Wars" universe is not your jam, there are plenty of other, similar options you can use to dress up your Echo Dot on Amazon. For example, there's an "Iron Man" helmet stand for Marvel fans and a Jack Skellington display from "The Nightmare Before Christmas." While none of these finds add functionality to your Dot speaker, they certainly bring a layer of fun.