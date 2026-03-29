Your Streaming Device Could Be Spying For Hackers, According To The FBI

So you found yourself an off-brand Android-based streaming box with "free" movies, TV shows, and sports channels, and it costs less than $50. It seems like a steal, considering streaming services like Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ keep raising their prices. You might be saving hundreds of dollars up front, but you could be opening the door for hackers down the line, according to a warning issued by the FBI. This warning details how to avoid becoming part of a residential proxy network, which hackers use to conduct all manner of cybercrimes.

Websites have become adept at blocking IP addresses associated with bot-like activity like scraping, crawling, and sending automated requests. Cybercriminals get around this by using residential proxies, which are servers that route illicit traffic through the legitimate IP address (the one assigned by the internet service provider) of an internet-enabled home device. The owner of said device is unaware of the residential proxy's existence, giving the cybercriminals free rein over their internet connection.

Once these cybercriminals compromise your device, they can make their illegal activities look like they're coming from a legitimate IP address. For instance, your IP address could be used in phishing scams, illicit marketplaces, and all manner of fraudulent online activities. This is why residential proxies have become a growing threat in online fraud. Tech companies such as Google are constantly trying to disrupt residential proxy networks but knowing how your devices can become part of this malicious bot-like network is the key to protecting yourself.