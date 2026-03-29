This $8 Amazon Find Makes Writing On Your iPad Feel Just Like Pen And Paper
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Using a stylus to draw, paint, or take notes on an iPad offers many benefits. Digital files take up much less physical space than real paper, for one. An iPad gives everyone from professional artists to students the option to generate large volumes of quality content without having to find storage space for their creations.
However, some may feel that making art or jotting down notes on an iPad involves certain trade-offs. Someone accustomed to the feeling of taking a pen, pencil, or paintbrush to actual canvas or paper might struggle to adjust to the experience of using a stylus on an iPad's screen. Luckily, there's a way to get the best of both worlds. Best of all, it doesn't require a major financial investment.
Amazon currently offers the MOBDIK 2 Pack Paperfeel Screen Protector for the low prices of $7.98 to $9.98 (with prices varying depending on the model of iPad a customer is buying the item for). Along with, as the name implies, protecting an iPad's screen, this Amazon iPad product simulates the look and feel of actual paper. Consider this low-cost upgrade if you appreciate the convenience a tablet offers but miss the natural feeling of a traditional notebook or canvas.
An affordable Amazon iPad screen protector simulates real paper's look and feel
The MOBDIK 2 Pack Paperfeel Screen Protector is available for several iPad models, as well as certain Samsung Galaxy models. The manufacturer encourages a shopper to confirm the product is compatible with the model and size of their iPad or Galaxy before making a purchase. All versions come with two screen protectors per package.
The screen protector's material is "0.17mm ultra-thin premium Japanese PET Film." The listing states this allows the iPad's screen to remain as sensitive as it normally is. Applying the screen protector will make an iPad or Galaxy screen feel and look more natural without affecting performance or other aspects of the overall user experience.
The MOBDIK 2 Pack Paperfeel Screen Protector offers the added benefit of reducing glare. This could potentially appeal to users who often draw or take notes in bright settings. As the listing describes, the matte finish also makes it easier to read off an iPad's screen while under natural or artificial light. Even if you don't do much drawing or note-taking on an iPad, this feature alone could make this item worth your money.
Users should also keep in mind that a few more affordable purchases could further optimize their iPad experiences. For example, a new stylus can boost your productivity for as little as $8. Additional iPad accessories, like a lap cushion, can support a user's comfort when drawing, reading, or taking notes on a tablet.
It's also wise to do some research if you're thinking about buying a new iPad (or investing in your first). Once you've chosen the right model for your needs, adding the MOBDIK 2 Pack Paperfeel Screen Protector to your shopping cart is a smart way to make the transition from working on paper to working on a tablet run much more smoothly. The fact that the item can protect your device's screen from scratches and similar forms of damage is practically an added bonus.