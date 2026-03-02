9 Things You Need To Know Before Buying An iPad

So, you've decided you're going to buy an iPad? Welcome to the family. And, once you've bought your brand-new tablet, you'll no doubt enjoy your powerful, slick, and good-looking iPadOS machine. iPads are by far the most popular tablets out there, selling more than every other kind of tablet put together, and Apple has been perfecting the formula since the first model was released all the way back in 2010.

But deciding to pick up an iPad is only the first of many decisions you're going to have to make before you've got that tablet in your hand. Which iPad should you buy, or should you get an alternative? Where should you pick up your new tablet from, and should you grab an accessory while you're at it? And, most importantly for cost-conscious buyers, can you get a discount or order perk alongside your new buy?

To help you make an informed iPad buying decision, we'll run you through nine important things you need to know about these Apple-made tablets to steer you in the right direction. These tips will help answer all your burning questions, so that buying a new device is less of a chore, and so you can enjoy a product that's the perfect fit for your budget and needs.