How Long Do iPads Really Last? Here's What Users Say
Since Apple released its first iPad in 2010, it has expanded the lineup, so you now have different models to pick from if you're looking to get a tablet from the company. You can get a standard iPad, an iPad Air, an iPad Mini, or an iPad Pro. Considered the best tablet on the market, the iPad is not only powerful enough to rival some laptops but also versatile, allowing you to use it for a wide variety of cases. For example, your iPad can even become a laptop replacement if you hook it up to a keyboard.
While the iPad is a great product to consider if you're in the market for one of the best tablets, you should expect to pay a premium regardless of what you decide to go for, since iPads, like other Apple devices in general, are typically considered pricey compared to alternatives. And if you're ready to get a model regardless of the price, it's good to ask yourself about the longevity of the device. Do Apple's iPads really last to justify the premium price tag? And for how long should you expect your iPad to serve you?
These questions are important to ask yourself before getting a unit because if the longevity isn't superior, you're better off just picking one of the cheaper iPad alternatives and calling it a day. But while we all wish there were a definitive answer to this question, that unfortunately isn't the case. Instead, it depends on several factors.
iPad owners speak on how long the devices actually last
The longevity of an iPad is determined by different factors, such as your usage patterns and how you handle it. Because of such variables, it's hard to know exactly how long Apple's iPad will last. The human factor plays a big role in whether it'll be running a year or even ten years from the day of purchase. Browsing through various user threads on Reddit confirms that different users have had their iPads up and running for different periods.
One Reddit user comments that they've had the 4th and 5th generation iPad, and both of them were fully functional for only four years, which isn't as impressive as what other users have achieved. On different Reddit posts in the r/iPad subreddit, various users say they've had their iPads for anywhere from five to even nine years.
Even more impressive, one Reddit commenter claims they're still using the first iPad Pro from 2016, and it's "still great," while another says their iPad (5th Generation) from 2017 is still going strong. Some even talk about how their devices have lasted so long that they had to upgrade only because of the sluggish performance and occasional glitches. If you ever reach such a point, then it's a good idea to repurpose your iPad instead of letting it gather dust in one of your drawers.
How long does Apple expect iPads to last?
As discussed above, how long the iPad lasts is anyone's guess because, unfortunately, the American tech company doesn't say when your tablet will finally stop working. And as evident in the section above, different users have different outcomes. But while Apple doesn't directly reveal such information, some of the company's policies can give you guidance on what to expect. The first clue lies in Apple's software support commitment for its tablets.
Even as a company that has built a reputation for offering strong software support, Apple doesn't offer support without limits. When it comes to major software updates, the company has updated some of its iPads with six to seven major versions and some with up to 10 years of security-only updates. Another clue that provides guidance on iPad longevity is when the company ceases supplying parts for repair to its service providers. According to Apple, a product is considered "Vintage" between five and seven years after it stops distributing it for sale, and termed as "Obsolete" seven years after the company stops selling it.
Once Apple moves an iPad to its "Vintage" list, obtaining replacement parts becomes a challenge, but when it lands in the "Obsolete" list, you can't obtain the parts if you need your device repaired. The key takeaway from these two policies is that Apple expects iPads to serve you for around six years and, in the best-case scenario, for a maximum of 10 years. If that wasn't the case, the company couldn't be committed to seeding out software and security updates for that long or enabling you to get service or replacement parts for at least five years after it stops selling the product.