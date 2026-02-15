How Long Do iPads Really Last? Here's What Users Say

Since Apple released its first iPad in 2010, it has expanded the lineup, so you now have different models to pick from if you're looking to get a tablet from the company. You can get a standard iPad, an iPad Air, an iPad Mini, or an iPad Pro. Considered the best tablet on the market, the iPad is not only powerful enough to rival some laptops but also versatile, allowing you to use it for a wide variety of cases. For example, your iPad can even become a laptop replacement if you hook it up to a keyboard.

While the iPad is a great product to consider if you're in the market for one of the best tablets, you should expect to pay a premium regardless of what you decide to go for, since iPads, like other Apple devices in general, are typically considered pricey compared to alternatives. And if you're ready to get a model regardless of the price, it's good to ask yourself about the longevity of the device. Do Apple's iPads really last to justify the premium price tag? And for how long should you expect your iPad to serve you?

These questions are important to ask yourself before getting a unit because if the longevity isn't superior, you're better off just picking one of the cheaper iPad alternatives and calling it a day. But while we all wish there were a definitive answer to this question, that unfortunately isn't the case. Instead, it depends on several factors.