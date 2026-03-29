Prime Video's Dungeons & Dragons Series With A Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score Is A Hidden Gem
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"Dungeons & Dragons" has made the jump from tabletop to movies and TVs several times now, with the 2023 film "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" being the highest-profile example yet. There's also a live-action "D&D" series in the works at Netflix under the working title "The Forgotten Realms," which, if successful, the company hopes to turn into a franchise. One of the best "D&D" adaptations yet is a Prime Video animated series, though it doesn't announce itself as such.
"The Legend of Vox Machina" is based on the first campaign of "Critical Role," which started as a group of friends privately playing "D&D" together and has since branched out to books, games, and even a streaming service, Beacon. Initially, the creators only planned to make a special, but the overwhelming success of the show's record-breaking Kickstarter campaign allowed it to become a full-fledged series.
While it may not have "D&D" in the title, "The Legend of Vox Machina" should be considered a must-watch for any fan of the game or related ones like "Baldur's Gate 3." It has stayed consistent, earning 100% on Rotten Tomatoes for all three seasons. There's more on the way, too, with Season 4 kicking off on June 3, 2026, and a fifth and final season to follow.
The Legend of Vox Machina brings Critical Role's first D&D campaign to life
"The Legend of Vox Machina" follows the eponymous adventuring party as they go from rowdy mercenaries to celebrated heroes of Tal'Dorei. The group consists of revenge-seeking gunslinger Percy (Taliesin Jaffe), timid druid Keyleth (Marisha Ray), lustful bard Scanlan (Sam Riegel), simple-minded barbarian Grog (Travis Willingham), conflicted cleric Pike (Ashley Johnson), pragmatic ranger Vex'ahlia (Laura Bailey), and agile rogue Vax'ildan (Liam O'Brien). Matthew Mercer, who served as the campaign's Dungeon Master, plays various characters throughout the show, including Vex's bear companion Trinket and Season 1 antagonist Sylas Briarwood.
What makes "The Legend of Vox Machina" so fun to watch, especially for D&D players, is how well it translates the TTRPG experience to a more accessible format — 22-minute episodes rather than three-to-five-hour-long ones. A D&D campaign comes with highs and lows. Sessions can jump from serious to silly and back, and the story and its setting are shaped by the players' personalities and their characters' choices.
So far, Vox Machina has taken down vampire lords, made key allies with members of the Tal'Dorei Council, and slayed dragons, though not without suffering some painful losses along the way. Their biggest challenge is yet to come, as the mysterious "Whispered One" is on their way to challenge the party for the remainder of the series. If that's not enough for you, Prime Video is also adapting "Critical Role" Campaign Two in "The Mighty Nein," which also has 100% Tomatometer score.