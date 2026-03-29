Prime Video's Dungeons & Dragons Series With A Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score Is A Hidden Gem

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"Dungeons & Dragons" has made the jump from tabletop to movies and TVs several times now, with the 2023 film "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" being the highest-profile example yet. There's also a live-action "D&D" series in the works at Netflix under the working title "The Forgotten Realms," which, if successful, the company hopes to turn into a franchise. One of the best "D&D" adaptations yet is a Prime Video animated series, though it doesn't announce itself as such.

"The Legend of Vox Machina" is based on the first campaign of "Critical Role," which started as a group of friends privately playing "D&D" together and has since branched out to books, games, and even a streaming service, Beacon. Initially, the creators only planned to make a special, but the overwhelming success of the show's record-breaking Kickstarter campaign allowed it to become a full-fledged series.

While it may not have "D&D" in the title, "The Legend of Vox Machina" should be considered a must-watch for any fan of the game or related ones like "Baldur's Gate 3." It has stayed consistent, earning 100% on Rotten Tomatoes for all three seasons. There's more on the way, too, with Season 4 kicking off on June 3, 2026, and a fifth and final season to follow.