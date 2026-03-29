Did Brake Free Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 12

When it comes to motorcycles, safety is a top concern among riders and their loved ones. Motorcycle riders are far less protected than other drivers on the road while operating a heavy vehicle that moves just as fast as a car. That's why safety equipment like helmets are so important, as are gadgets for gearheads that provide greater visibility for more peace of mind.

One such product was featured during "Shark Tank" Season 12. The Brake Free is a bright light you can attach to the back of a motorcycle helmet, increasing the rider's visibility day or night. It also features wireless brake detection so the eye-level lights can brighten when the bike is braking, better communicating with other drivers, who often can't see a motorcycle's tail lights when it matters most.

Though Sharks Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, and Lori Greiner dropped out early, Break Free co-founders Henry Li and Alex Arkhangelskiy were able to make a deal with Robert Herjavec and Mark Cuban, who agreed to give the start-up the requested $200,000 in exchange for a 20% stake in the company. But how has Brake Free fared in the years since its"Shark Tank" appearance?