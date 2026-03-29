Did Brake Free Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 12
When it comes to motorcycles, safety is a top concern among riders and their loved ones. Motorcycle riders are far less protected than other drivers on the road while operating a heavy vehicle that moves just as fast as a car. That's why safety equipment like helmets are so important, as are gadgets for gearheads that provide greater visibility for more peace of mind.
One such product was featured during "Shark Tank" Season 12. The Brake Free is a bright light you can attach to the back of a motorcycle helmet, increasing the rider's visibility day or night. It also features wireless brake detection so the eye-level lights can brighten when the bike is braking, better communicating with other drivers, who often can't see a motorcycle's tail lights when it matters most.
Though Sharks Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, and Lori Greiner dropped out early, Break Free co-founders Henry Li and Alex Arkhangelskiy were able to make a deal with Robert Herjavec and Mark Cuban, who agreed to give the start-up the requested $200,000 in exchange for a 20% stake in the company. But how has Brake Free fared in the years since its"Shark Tank" appearance?
What happened to Brake Free after Shark Tank?
Brake Free remains active and by all indications successful after "Shark Tank." However, Arkhangelskiy shared in a 2025 interview with Motorcycle & Powersport News that the company never closed their deal with Herjavec and Cuban, speculating that the COVID-19 pandemic, which began between when they filmed and when the episode aired, was a factor. This isn't uncommon with "Shark Tank" deals, which are often altered or fall through after filming.
Even without money from the Sharks, appearing on the show gave Brake Free a major boost. According to Arkhangelskiy, the company made about $250,000 in sales in the two weeks after the episode aired, more than it had in total up to that point. The product has also been warmly received by riders, with Steven Lawrence Sr. of Techspective calling it "a must for anyone that rides a motorcycle." It also has a 4.8 star rating on Amazon, with many praising how easy it is to install and how effective it has been in getting drivers to keep their distance on the road.
Today, Brake Free is available in black and white for $159.99, and the company also sells additional mounts so those with multiple helmets can move the device between them. While it never actually received money directly from the Sharks, Brake Free is proof that the "Shark Tank" effect is about more than just impressing people like Mr. Wonderful and Mark Cuban; it's about impressing the audience.