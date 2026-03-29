This Cheap Amazon Basics Desk Add-On Might Alleviate Your Neck Pain
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Whether you're sitting at your work desk replying to emails or gaming into the night, in our digital age, you may spend a good chunk of every day looking down at a computer. Unfortunately, looking down at a screen is a monitor mistake that's destroying your posture and joints. Discomfort resulting from tilting the head at an angle to use a computer or digital device is so common that some medical professionals have even begun referring to the malady as "tech neck."
This isn't a minor health issue. The Mayo Clinic's industrial and ergonomics specialist Brian Langenhorst points out that pain from tech neck can cause "pressure on nerve supply, which then can have some referred pain." Eventually, it might even cause the neck, chest, and shoulder muscles to become deformed.
There are several ways of guarding against this type of pain and discomfort. One key suggestion is to elevate your computer monitor or laptop so you don't have to tilt your neck down to see the screen clearly. While stacking books is one way to create a makeshift laptop or monitor stand, you're likely better off investing in a product designed specifically for this purpose. Amazon has you covered with an Amazon Basics Height Adjustable Monitor Stand Riser, available for just $21.59 at the time of writing. Like most cheap Amazon Basics products, it offers major value at an awesome price.
This Amazon Basics adjustable stand for your gadgets will change the way you work
The Amazon Basics adjustable monitor stand offers several key benefits that more than justify its reasonable price. It boasts stackable legs that allow users to adjust the height of their monitors or laptops to 2.87 inches, 4.25 inches, or 4.9 inches, depending on individual preference. This flexibility makes it easy to find the right monitor or device height to optimize your neck comfort.
The empty area beneath the stand is also useful, offering 11.6 x 11 x 4 inches of extra space. This space can easily accommodate notebooks, folders, cords, digital devices, and a variety of office supplies, essentially adding to a user's current desk surface area. The stand also features non-skid feet. That's a critical detail to look for in a product meant to support a computer or monitor. Along with keeping the screen steady, guarding against wobbling will ensure you don't have to worry about a valuable gadget falling and sustaining damage.
On top of all that, for an affordable item, this Amazon Basics adjustable monitor stand is surprisingly durable. Its quality construction allows the stand to support up to 22 pounds of weight. It's ideal for everything from a lightweight tablet to a more high-end monitor (although the smart money buys a cheaper panel). The monitor and laptop stand may also more than pay for itself in medical benefits. It can't be stressed enough that tech neck is a real problem that can cause significant health issues if left ignored. Elevating your laptop or monitor with a simple gadget that lets you change the way you hold your head while working (or gaming, browsing, etc.) can make a big difference in preventing these issues before they arise.