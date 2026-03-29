This Cheap Amazon Basics Desk Add-On Might Alleviate Your Neck Pain

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Whether you're sitting at your work desk replying to emails or gaming into the night, in our digital age, you may spend a good chunk of every day looking down at a computer. Unfortunately, looking down at a screen is a monitor mistake that's destroying your posture and joints. Discomfort resulting from tilting the head at an angle to use a computer or digital device is so common that some medical professionals have even begun referring to the malady as "tech neck."

This isn't a minor health issue. The Mayo Clinic's industrial and ergonomics specialist Brian Langenhorst points out that pain from tech neck can cause "pressure on nerve supply, which then can have some referred pain." Eventually, it might even cause the neck, chest, and shoulder muscles to become deformed.

There are several ways of guarding against this type of pain and discomfort. One key suggestion is to elevate your computer monitor or laptop so you don't have to tilt your neck down to see the screen clearly. While stacking books is one way to create a makeshift laptop or monitor stand, you're likely better off investing in a product designed specifically for this purpose. Amazon has you covered with an Amazon Basics Height Adjustable Monitor Stand Riser, available for just $21.59 at the time of writing. Like most cheap Amazon Basics products, it offers major value at an awesome price.