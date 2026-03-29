Apple Pencils Are Great, But The Smart Money Buys This iPad Stylus Instead
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It's hard not to be impressed by the Apple Pencil, especially if you've used one in person. Apple has done a pretty magnificent job creating a useful tool that not only works seamlessly with the iPad but also delivers pencil-like usability on a digital screen. However, if you're looking to pick up a new Apple Pencil for any reason, then stomaching the $70 to $129 cost (depending on whether you go with the Apple Pencil or game-changing Apple Pencil Pro) can be tough, especially as you need to ensure the stylus works with your iPad. That's why the market has become absolutely flooded with Apple Pencil alternatives. While some of these alternatives are much cheaper, not all of them deliver the same quality as Apple's design, which is why it's important to choose the right Apple Pencil alternative.
When trying to find a more affordable alternative, it's important to look at not only the cost of the device, but also the features that it offers for the price. Sure, you could just buy the cheapest stylus out there, but you'd be missing out on some of the more impressive features that help make the Apple Pencil so stellar. That's why you need to weigh all the options. Luckily, you don't have to do this alone, as we've already done much of the legwork. Now that the dust has settled, the Metapen Pencil A8 has emerged as one of the best Apple Pencil alternatives for those who want an affordable purchase that is still packed with features.
Meet the Metapen Pencil A8
Part of what makes the Apple Pencil so outstanding is the variety of features it offers, including tilt sensitivity and palm rejection. Depending on which model you choose, you can even get wireless charging and pressure sensitivity. Now, we haven't come across any alternative that can offer the wireless charging, as they all seem to take after the cheaper USB-C Apple Pencil model, which also lacks this feature, but still starts at $70. But why spend that much when you can get the Metapen Pencil A8 for just $30 and take advantage of the same features?
The Metapen Pencil A8 supports iPads from 2018 or newer, and, thanks to accuracy down to 0.1mm, allows you to write about as small as you could want, as well as draw very thin lines. That basically puts it on par with the Apple Pencil in terms of performance, for less than half the price. And just like the Apple Pencil, the Metapen Pencil A8 can be tilted to create a variety of shadows and lines, and it comes with full palm rejection support, so that you can draw without needing to worry about using a glove to keep the iPad from picking up on your hand touching it.
Metapen also claims that the tips on the Pencil A8 are more durable than those found on the Apple Pencil itself, offering up to 20 km of line drawing before they need to be replaced. They are also made of quality polymer, which the company says is twice as durable as the Apple Pencil's tips, handling up to 3,000 pen-to-screen impacts. To sweeten the deal more, though, Metapen also throws in two extra tips with your purchase.
An Apple Pencil in all but name...and price
On top of offering most of the primary features that the Apple Pencil does, the Metapen Pencil A8 also looks very similar to the Apple Pencil, and it can charge in just 30 minutes, allowing for up to 10 hours of usage. It can also connect magnetically to your iPad — though it cannot charge this way — and the two-magnet setup makes for a strong hold. That means the Metapen Pencil A8 stays connected to your iPad super well, so you shouldn't have to worry too much about it falling off.
Unlike the Apple Pencil, the Metapen Pencil A8 does require you to turn it on when using it. This is done by tapping the eraser-like button, which powers the pencil on. It also turns off automatically after five minutes of disuse, allowing you to conserve battery even if you forget to turn it off before stashing it in your bag. Reviewers on Amazon have lauded the pencil for delivering premium quality at a low price, at least relative to the cost of the Apple Pencil. And did we mention that the Metapen Pencil A8 comes in different colors, too?
If you're looking to replace your old Apple Pencil or just want to purchase one for the first time, then going with a solid alternative like the Metapen Pencil A8 is at least worth considering. Not only does it save money, but it also lets you get your hands on one of the best iPad accessories without sacrificing features. This, in turn, will let you take full advantage of some of the most underrated iOS features.