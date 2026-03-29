Apple Pencils Are Great, But The Smart Money Buys This iPad Stylus Instead

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It's hard not to be impressed by the Apple Pencil, especially if you've used one in person. Apple has done a pretty magnificent job creating a useful tool that not only works seamlessly with the iPad but also delivers pencil-like usability on a digital screen. However, if you're looking to pick up a new Apple Pencil for any reason, then stomaching the $70 to $129 cost (depending on whether you go with the Apple Pencil or game-changing Apple Pencil Pro) can be tough, especially as you need to ensure the stylus works with your iPad. That's why the market has become absolutely flooded with Apple Pencil alternatives. While some of these alternatives are much cheaper, not all of them deliver the same quality as Apple's design, which is why it's important to choose the right Apple Pencil alternative.

When trying to find a more affordable alternative, it's important to look at not only the cost of the device, but also the features that it offers for the price. Sure, you could just buy the cheapest stylus out there, but you'd be missing out on some of the more impressive features that help make the Apple Pencil so stellar. That's why you need to weigh all the options. Luckily, you don't have to do this alone, as we've already done much of the legwork. Now that the dust has settled, the Metapen Pencil A8 has emerged as one of the best Apple Pencil alternatives for those who want an affordable purchase that is still packed with features.