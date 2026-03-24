Amazon Users Love This 'Excellent' Car Mount That's Currently 40% Off
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Using your phone while driving is dangerous, we all know that. In fact, depending on where you live, it might be illegal. Despite this, a smartphone is still rather useful in your vehicle, as they can be great for calling up navigational directions or transmitting music and podcasts to your stereo if you have the right setup. Fortunately, we found a good car mount on Amazon that can offer a hands-free experience, and it's adored by customers.
If you're needing a phone mount for a vehicle (or any flat surface) then the Andery Car Phone Holder with MagSafe is well-suited for the task. Along with offering a 40% discount on Amazon, this device also comes highly reviewed by actual users, and it's also a best seller for the retailer. Available in a carbon fiber color and capable of displaying a variety of smartphones in portrait or landscape, this phone holder also has included features that can help prevent your smartphone from overheating while in use.
We're always on the lookout for any gadgets that can upgrade your driving experience, and this phone mount ticks all our boxes. Whether you're just looking for something to hold your device while you make your morning commute or you're already mapping out your next big road trip, this holder can make a good companion for a variety of drives. Of course, you may also be interested in some cool car gadgets that take advantage of your vehicle's USB ports.
Save big on this Amazon best selling car mount
A good car mount can be hard to beat, and we believe we found one. Suitable for any device that supports MagSafe, including the iPhone 12 and up, the Andery Car Phone Holder with MagSafe is currently available on Amazon with a 40% discount on its typical listing price. Along with some features that make this device good for viewing your smartphone in your vehicle, it also has a foldable design that reduces its size when not in use.
With 360-degree rotation and dual-axis adjustment, the Andery Car Phone Holder includes a rotating base that allows users to angle their smartphone virtually however they see fit. Featuring a four-layer suction cup with nano gel, the company claims the mount can support up to 78 lbs. There's also 22 N55 magnets that provide a hold with up to 2400gf of force. Lastly, this phone holder also includes a circular vent design that reduces contact between it and the phone.
Along with being the No. 1 best seller on Amazon in the Cell Phone Automobile Cradles category, the Andery Phone Holder also has a 4.5-star rating with over 18,000 reviews. Customers appreciate it for its high build quality, overall sturdiness, and ease of use. Looking at negatives, however, some customers report that the mounting adhesive can be too sticky, making removal difficult. Nonetheless, with 80% of customers giving this one 4-stars or higher, it can be a cool car gadget you need to try for less than $50.