9 Cool New Car Gadgets To Upgrade Your Driving Experience

Safety features are an important addition to a vehicle, and while your car might have several, adding some to ensure you get home in case of an emergency is a good idea. A solid gadget you could add to your travel kit is the Noco Boost Air AX65. This portable device is compact enough to fit behind your seat or in your trunk, and its standout feature is that it inflates your tires for you while on the road. Even if your tires are topped up, it also comes with jumper cables, a power bank for your devices, and an LED flashlight in case it's too dark to see anything on the side of the road. A step up from the Noco Boost, which we recommend as one of many devices to help you in an emergency. You can get it on Amazon for $300, where it has a 4.1-star rating from over 500 customers.

Experts who have tried it for themselves have determined it's fast, effective, and simple to use on multiple items that need inflation, beyond car tires. The downside is how long the device can take to charge, but if you're willing to double-check it before going out on regular trips, it's worth having it along. Customers recommend it because of the device's overall quality, how it feels, its ease of use, and how quickly it pumps air when you need it most.