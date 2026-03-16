9 Cool New Car Gadgets To Upgrade Your Driving Experience
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Adding gadgets to your vehicle is a good way to improve any trip. The devices you choose to put into your car may vary, but the bottom line is to make life easier for you on the road, whether that's keeping it clean, in good repair, or simply listening to music on your daily commute or a long road trip. It can be overwhelming to know which gadgets to consider adding to your trip, especially with the number available on the market. There are several you can pick up at Costco, including some handy emergency gadgets.
We've examined the market to uncover multiple types of new gadgets that you can bring with you in your car. These gadgets were all made in 2025 and were recommended by customers and experts alike. We'll go over in more detail why we chose these specific products at the end, but in the meantime, here are nine cool new car gadgets that you can get to upgrade your driving experience.
UGreen Bluetooth 6.0 Receiver for Car
Adding a Bluetooth system inside a car's stereo system is not a cheap upgrade. When you're looking to save money and bring the device with you over to other sound systems, there's the UGreen Bluetooth 6.0 Receiver, designed to slot into your car's audio jack. The UGreen can sync with your smart device to make a simple connection, allowing you to stream your favorite playlist during your daily commute or play an audiobook on longer drives. You can also connect two phones to it. It won't be too much effort to take with you or bring to other locations, as the device is less than 2.5 inches, making it easy to swap systems if you have other audio systems that don't use Bluetooth or want to switch vehicles. The device is available on Amazon for $16, where it has a 4.3-star rating from over 1,000 customers.
Experts enjoy it because they've discovered it seamlessly plays music from music and video streaming systems, although it does lag a bit if used on gaming systems. Customers enjoy it because it delivers high-quality sound from their phones while in the car, and say that setting it up on their smartphone is easy. Once it's connected, several reviews report that the sound quality is great with a solid connection. It turns out you don't need a new car to get some of the benefits of Apple CarPlay.
Noco Boost Air AX65
Safety features are an important addition to a vehicle, and while your car might have several, adding some to ensure you get home in case of an emergency is a good idea. A solid gadget you could add to your travel kit is the Noco Boost Air AX65. This portable device is compact enough to fit behind your seat or in your trunk, and its standout feature is that it inflates your tires for you while on the road. Even if your tires are topped up, it also comes with jumper cables, a power bank for your devices, and an LED flashlight in case it's too dark to see anything on the side of the road. A step up from the Noco Boost, which we recommend as one of many devices to help you in an emergency. You can get it on Amazon for $300, where it has a 4.1-star rating from over 500 customers.
Experts who have tried it for themselves have determined it's fast, effective, and simple to use on multiple items that need inflation, beyond car tires. The downside is how long the device can take to charge, but if you're willing to double-check it before going out on regular trips, it's worth having it along. Customers recommend it because of the device's overall quality, how it feels, its ease of use, and how quickly it pumps air when you need it most.
Lisen Suction Phone Mount
The Lisen Vacuum Phone Holder is a solid, durable way to keep your phone in place while you're driving, allowing you to focus on the road while it stays within reach. The holder is for MagSafe phone cases, meaning you'll want to get this if you're using an iPhone, but there are older models that work in various smartphones if you need a universal model.
The base of this device is controlled by intelligent suction, ensuring that the holder and your smartphone stay in place until you're ready to remove them. After mounting the device, you can pull the handle away and rotate your phone 360 degrees, allowing you to view it from multiple angles without removing it. Although the device is electronic, it is not designed to charge your smartphone. You need a different device or USB cable to connect elsewhere in your vehicle. You can get this device for $40 on Amazon, where it has a 4.3-star rating from over 600 customers.
Experts who tested the device praised its electric suction. The mount also worked on nearly any surface you'd find inside a vehicle. Customers recommend it for the mount's hold strength, the quality of the device, its overall stability, and how easy it was to install in their vehicle.
Wolfbox G900 TriPro Mirror Dash
Safety is an important aspect for every vehicle, and being able to see everything around you while you're driving can help you notice things before it's too late. You can watch your back and better see what's in front of you with the Wolfbox G900 TriPro. It is a dash camera that you can place on your bumper, front, and rear, replacing your rearview mirror to provide increased visual coverage while you're driving in heavy terrain. The cameras also function at night, increasing your visibility. The screen is a full 12 inches long and lets you watch all three perspectives simultaneously or switch between them using your voice. You can get it for $370 on Amazon, where it has a 4.5 average rating from over 200 customers.
Customers have enjoyed the Wolfbox G900 TriPro since installing these cameras is straightforward, with high-quality viewing even at night, and the value they've gotten from a product like this has been a high point. Some do warn that the cable length for the cameras could be tricky, but not everyone feels the same way. Experts who have tried it recommend it for anyone who regularly goes off-road or wants a superior dashboard camera that covers multiple angles. The upgrades and quality-of-life improvements are a technological leap for anyone who doesn't already have these in their car.
Netgear Nighthawk 5G Mobile Hotspot
Embarking on long road trips can mean there's a chance that part of your journey leaves you without Wi-Fi or an online connection. A good way to ensure you always have a reliable one is to bring a mobile hotspot with you, and the Netgear Nighthawk 5G is a solid choice. It's a portable Wi-Fi router you can activate while you're on the road, providing up to 3.6 Gbps for any devices you have in your vehicle. You'll be able to use it across 32 devices simultaneously. The battery works for up to 10 hours, and the device comes with multiple built-in protections, such as a firewall and WPA3 encryption. You can get it on Amazon for $500, where it has a 4.0-star rating from over 5,000 customers.
Experts who have tested it praise the compact size of the device, the strength of the Wi-Fi connection, and how long the battery continues to function. There are also multiple data plans available through Netgear, making it flexible for any user who picks it up. Customers also recommend it for the device's overall quality, the speed of the connection, and how easy it is to set up. There are mixed responses to the Nighthawk's battery: Some find it long-lasting, while others feel it dies too quickly.
Apple AirTag Gen 2
If you want to keep track of your vehicle or keychain, a good way to monitor them is with the Apple AirTag Gen 2. You'll be able to track anything you attach it to for an extended period. For those who already bought and have used the first AirTag, expect much of the same thing from the Gen 2 model, but with enhanced tracking, a louder speaker, and Apple Watch support. You can pick one up from Amazon, where it has a 4.6-star rating from over 700 customers for $29, or get a four-pack for $99,
Experts who have tested the AirTag Gen 2 find it highly useful for tracking their items, and they appreciate the many improvements that are a step up from the first model. Keep in mind that there's still no replaceable battery for this device, which means you can expect to swap it out for a new one in a year or two. Customers recommend it for its ease of use, the peace of mind it provides, its range, and the sound quality from the improved speakers. Those improvements are vital, and that's why we believe it's worth every penny.
Dometic CFX5 freezer
For anyone who regularly goes on camping trips or brings perishable items with them, keeping them frozen can be difficult. A suitable item to protect all of your food is the Dometic CFX5 45 Cooler, a portable freezer powered by an AC/DC outlet or a solar battery to keep everything inside it cool. The Dometic comes with a smartphone application that you can use to regulate the temperature, setting the ideal range you need for any food or drink product. There's the 25-liter version you can get on Amazon for $900, or the 35-liter model, for those who want the extra space, for $1,000. The Dometic has a 4.2-star rating from over 650 customers. Adding a car refrigerator to a road trip is a great way to save money if you have the trunk space.
Experts who reviewed it recommend it for how simple the controls are with the smartphone application on the device itself. The construction of the Dometic cooler included solid insulation, and the device never felt like it was draining its power. Customers who buy it agree that the build quality is great, the noise level is low, and the cooler has a reliable battery. The big thing is the price, as it is an expensive product. You'll want to pick it up if you regularly make trips in the summer or have food inside your vehicle that you want to preserve.
Dyson Car+Boat Handheld Vacuum
Cleaning a vehicle is difficult, but having the proper tool helps out a great deal. A new gadget you should consider getting to help clean out your car is the Dyson Car+Boat Handheld Vacuum, especially if you also have a boat. The handheld device can be tucked away somewhere in your car or stored in your house to charge before you need to bring it out to start cleaning. You can expect to use it for nearly an hour on a charge. It can deep-clean fabric using the wide nozzle, or switch to a brush to pick up dust. You can grab it from Amazon for $229, where it has a 4.4-star rating from over 700 customers.
Customers who have left reviews for the Dyson Car+Boat Vacuum recommend it because of the vacuum quality and the powerful suction built into the device to help deep clean tougher fabrics and materials you can find in vehicles. Many praise this vacuum's power, but they wish it came with a better battery. Experts who have tested it have found it comes with a useful range of tools and praise its suction for cleaning hard-to-reach places. With a portable device like this in your car, you don't have to wait until you get home to clean up. You can do it on the road or while you're away.
OutIn Mino Portable Electric Espresso Machine
A coffee on the road is a good way to stay aware, and the OutIn Mino Portable Electric Espresso Machine means you can have it at any time without waiting in line. It's a portable handheld device that makes a full cup of coffee, and you can easily slip it into any bag or backpack. You can make up to 500 espressos with hot water on a single charge, or 6 from cold water. It charges fully in 90 minutes. Its top cover doubles as a durable mug, so you won't have to bring any crockery from your kitchen into the car. It's available on Amazon for $200, with a 4.5-star rating based on over 200 reviews.
Experts who have tried it out themselves enjoy how quick it is to charge, how many times you can use it to heat cold water, and how easy it is to get going. Customers like it because of how effective it is to use and how the coffee tastes after brewing. Other reviews recommend it for the quality design and how much the OutIn Mino improved on previous models from the company and its competitors.
Methodology
When choosing a gadget for this list, we focused on worthwhile products and items that work for anyone with any variety of vehicle. These types of items were picked out as they were both functionally useful and capable of increasing the quality or safety of a trip in the car. Every item included on this list has a greater than 4.0-star rating with at least a few hundred reviews on Amazon.
We consulted expert and customer reviews to determine if the product was reliable in a vehicle, useful on the road or while you're inside a vehicle, whether it fulfilled its purpose, and if customers believed it was worth the amount of money they paid for it.