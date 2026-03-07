The $85 USB Gadget From Costco You Should Always Keep In Your Car For Emergencies

Not to be overly presumptuous, but there's a good chance that you've experienced a dead car battery before. If you haven't, lucky you — but for those who have, you already likely know what a hassle it can be. Waiting on a tow truck for a jump can be expensive and time consuming, and it's not always a great idea to flag down a stranger to see if they have jumper cables. Fortunately, Costco has a device that can come in handy if you're in a pinch.

The big box retailer currently has the Michelin Portable Jump Starter at a reasonable price, and it's backed by solid user reviews. Along with some features that make this good for jump-starting a vehicle, there are some additional options for charging other electronics, and the device even provides a guide of sorts for ensuring you're jumping your vehicle properly. Since this is an online item, you don't even need a Costco membership, though you may need to pay an additional 5% without one.

While a jump starter can be a cheap car gadget that makes road trips easier, it's really more of an essential item to keep somewhere within your vehicle. But you should know that the device relies on a lithium battery, so there are some best practices to keep in mind, such as ensuring the jump starter doesn't remain in your vehicle during extreme temperatures and keeping an eye on the charge level of the device itself, lest you be stranded with a dead battery and a dead jump starter.