Why Did TV Manufacturers Stop Using 8K Panels?

We saw the first prototype for 8K TV panels way back in 2012, with a follow-up 85-inch 8K 3D TV unveiling in 2014. However, it wasn't until 2019 that the push for 8K TVs really started to heat up, with LG and others unveiling new 8K OLED TV options. However, the first 8K TVs didn't become readily available to purchase until 2020. Now, less than seven years later, 8K TVs are slowly being phased out, with LG being the latest to announce that it will step away from the higher resolution displays, with TCL stepping away in 2023 and Sony dropping 8K manufacturing in 2025. So, what happened to 8K, and why is everyone giving up on it?

Well, to answer this question, we first have to understand what 8K actually is. Beyond just being double the resolution of 4K, the overall differences between 4K and 8K are a bit more complex than that. See, a current 4K display is rated at a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 — roughly 8.3 million pixels. An 8K TV, on the other hand, has a resolution of 7,860 x 4,320. Sure, it's only twice the resolution, but it amounts to far more pixels, measuring in at around 34 million total pixels across the entire screen. But more pixels should equal more quality, right? Unfortunately, it isn't that simple at all.