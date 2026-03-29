China's New Sodium-Ion EV Battery Can Fully Charge In Just 11 Minutes

The electric vehicle (EV) industry is looking to diversify beyond lithium-based batteries, and one of the main alternatives being considered is based on sodium-ion. One of the reasons Chinese companies are pouring investments into sodium-ion batteries for EVs is the abundance of raw materials and the potential cost savings they could provide. In early February, China's CATL and Changan Automobile launched the first mass-produced EV powered by a sodium-ion battery pack — a car that could change the future of EV batteries forever. Now, another Chinese car company by the name of Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC Group) has announced its latest breakthrough in sodium-ion batteries, marking yet another milestone toward a dual-battery chemistry future in the EV industry.

BAIC Group claims its new sodium-ion battery prototype can recharge very quickly, thanks to 4C charging support. It claims the battery can be fully charged in just 11 minutes, which is probably faster than the time it takes to charge your current phone. In addition to the impressive recharging speeds, which should help address fast-charging anxiety, the company also says that the battery can operate across a wide temperature range without losing as much capacity as lithium-based batteries.

BAIC says the battery can operate between -40 degrees Fahrenheit and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, and that it retains at least 92% of its capacity at -4 degrees Fahrenheit, which is an important achievement, as current EVs lose much of their capacity during winter. That means it should perform better in extreme cold conditions, unlike the widely used lithium-based batteries.