This Android-Based OS Isn't Backing Down When It Comes To User Privacy
The operating system (OS) running on your phone plays a vital role in managing the hardware and software, and additionally, ensures your device is secure against unauthorized access and that your data is kept private. As an open-source project run by a non-profit organization with a laser focus on security and privacy, GrapheneOS isn't backing down on user privacy even when it's challenged by some jurisdictions. For those unfamiliar with GrapheneOS, it's an Android-based OS that has built its reputation for prioritizing security and upholding user privacy.
However, despite emerging laws in various jurisdictions that require an OS to collect user age data upon setup, GrapheneOS is adamant about going against its values and is standing firm in defending them. In a post shared on X, the GrapheneOS team shared its stance regarding collecting user age on setup, months after different jurisdictions passed laws that mandate device-level age verification. The team said, "GrapheneOS will remain usable by anyone around the world without requiring personal information, identification, or an account." Furthermore, the team behind the OS is ready to put its business on the line to defend user privacy. "If GrapheneOS devices can't be sold in a region due to their regulations, so be it," the team's post on X adds.
New laws require OS users to verify their age
GrapheneOS's firm stance against collecting user age data during setup wasn't tweeted out of the blue. It comes several months after several jurisdictions passed laws that mandate the practice. California's governor signed into law the Digital Age Assurance Act in October 2025, which is set to go into effect on January 1, 2027, and requires OS providers to offer users an interface from which they can either enter their age or their birth year during account setup before using an OS. However, while the user is required to enter their age, verification of said age isn't required.
Another state about to pass a similar law is Colorado, which will also mandate OS providers to collect user age data. Outside of the United States, Brazil has also passed a similar law with its so-called Digital Statute for Children and Adolescents, which requires age verification rather than just self-reporting, as is the case in California. The latest push for users to report their age at the device level follows a wave of age verification laws for apps and online platforms in several jurisdictions. Platforms and apps are grappling with compliance, with Discord threatening to restrict your account if you don't provide your ID or facial scans.