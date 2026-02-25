US States Are Pushing For Device-Level Age Verification, But It Doesn't Solve The Problem

Over the past couple of years, we have seen an increased push for age verification across a number of applications and online platforms. The push has been so concentrated in some states that thousands of users in the United States have flocked to VPN services to avoid providing verification to access online content. And while there are certainly some arguments for requiring age verification when it comes to protecting teens and kids from explicit online content, there are also a lot of pitfalls in how companies have handled this data in the past.

The biggest problem with age verification services is how the private data required to prove your age might be handled. Most recently, we have seen this problem showcased through the community's concerns following Discord's push to require age verification on all accounts, though the company has recently walked back on its plans to force a global rollout of that system in the immediate future. And while that is good for Discord users, other platforms continue to push age verification, like Spotify, which could potentially deactivate accounts it deems as not old enough. Even Google is using AI to determine people's age. Thankfully, a couple of states have started to look for other ways to approach this issue, going beyond simply requiring apps themselves to verify age. Instead, California and now Colorado want to verify a user's age at a device-level.

Sounds like a win, doesn't it? In some regards, it absolutely is. However, it still doesn't address the elephant in the room: having to give away your personal information just to access content online.