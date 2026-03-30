Why Are iPads So Much Cheaper Than iPhones?

They're closely related and may seem like almost identical devices, but the iPhone and iPad are two distinct product categories for Apple, each targeting specific users and offering particular sets of features. That's why Apple markets the two product lines differently, and that includes prices. The iPad is generally more affordable than the iPhone, even though some tablet versions feature advanced technologies and high-end designs. It may seem counterintuitive for a large-screen device like the iPad to be more affordable than an iPhone, but there's a good explanation for that, including two main components. First, Apple sets higher prices for the iPhone than the iPad because it can. There's no right or wrong price for the iPhone, iPad, or any other product. Vendors can set whatever price tags they think the market can absorb. Second, the iPhone is more expensive to make than an iPad, considering the form-factor constraints.

Before we explore each factor, it's important to understand the pricing structure. As of this writing, the cheapest iPhone Apple sells costs $599: the iPhone 17e. The base iPhone 17 is priced at $799. The iPhone Air starts at $999. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are the most expensive models in Apple's lineup, starting at $1,099 and $1,199.

The cheapest iPad 11 starts at $349. The iPad mini 8 starts at $499, while the cheapest M4 iPad Air costs $599 or $799 (depending on size). Finally, the M5 iPad Pro starts at $999 (11-inch model) and $1,299 (13-inch model). These prices cover Wi-Fi versions. To get cellular connectivity, you'd need to pay an extra $150 for all non-Pro iPad models. Cellular connectivity comes with a $200 premium on the M5 iPad Pros.