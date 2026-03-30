5 Things You Never Knew Your Xbox Series X Could Do

Xbox Series X has been out for over five years. Even if Game Pass isn't as great a value as it once was, the console is still a great gaming platform that's over twice as powerful as its predecessor, the Xbox One. This means the latest titles like "Resident Evil Requiem" and "Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" look great and run smoothly.

The Xbox also comes with cool features — some new and some returning from previous hardware — that give users a lot of flexibility when shaping their gaming experience.

Though Microsoft is looking ahead to the next generation of gaming with the recently announced Project Helix, it's worth going over some underappreciated and overlooked aspects of the Xbox Series X that make it special amid stiff competition from Sony and Nintendo. These include broad quality-of-life features and accessibility options that let gamers with disabilities join the fun.