Michael B. Jordan Produced A Netflix Superhero Series That Deserves More Attention
One of the cool things about Michael B. Jordan is that he's a true-blue comic book nerd. While playing the role of Killmonger in "Black Panther" certainly adds to his credibility (fans are still reeling from the plot twist in "Wakanda Forever"), the Academy Award-winning actor has gone on record about his love for Marvel comics, which may also explain why he attached himself to a Netflix original about a young superhero.
While 2019's "Raising Dion" may have only had two seasons, it's a series that has Jordan executive producing and co-starring, and its family-centered story about a young child realizing he has superpowers deserves far more attention from audiences. It's TV-G, so this one is okay for the kiddos, and its themes of family and child raising can certainly hit home for adults. However, the series also has plenty of action to entertain the kids (and the adults).
Before diving in, be warned that the series ends on a rather epic cliffhanger, and Netflix canceled the series in April 2022 — likely due to having financial troubles at the time. Just be warned that while you're in for a ride, it may be one that has you wanting more. With 17 episodes spanning between 30 and 40 minutes, it's pretty close to being a Netflix sci-fi series you can binge in a few days, but this one is certainly one for fans of Jordan, superheroes, or just some quality all-ages entertainment.
Raising Dion shows the troubles of raising a superhero
Based on a comic book and short film of the same name by Dennis Liu, "Raising Dion" has a rather unique approach to superhero media. As critic Lucy Mangan states in a 2019 review for The Guardian, "There might not be much, narratively, that is new to adult viewers — but is there ever? Still, it is a fresh twist." The series also received high marks for its inclusive cast and representation.
"Raising Dion" follows the story of Nicole Reese (Alisha Wainwright) raising her seven-year-old son Dion (Ja'Siah Young) after her husband Mark (Jordan) passes away. This forces Nicole to confront the trials and tribulations of raising a child by herself. Were this not complicated enough, Dion begins exhibiting strange and phenomenal powers, and he learns that an individual by the name of The Crooked Man is hunting those like him. With Dion as a target, his family and friends help him learn more about his powers, including how they came to be.
Along with Wainwright and Young, "Raising Dion" also stars Jason Ritter, Ali Ahn, and Jazmyn Simon, among others. The series secured 14 award nominations and five wins, including Young receiving the Outstanding Performance by a Youth at the 2023 Image Awards. The series holds an average of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. You can find both seasons of "Raising Dion" on Netflix alongside this three-season remake of an all-time classic sci-fi series.