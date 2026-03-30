Michael B. Jordan Produced A Netflix Superhero Series That Deserves More Attention

One of the cool things about Michael B. Jordan is that he's a true-blue comic book nerd. While playing the role of Killmonger in "Black Panther" certainly adds to his credibility (fans are still reeling from the plot twist in "Wakanda Forever"), the Academy Award-winning actor has gone on record about his love for Marvel comics, which may also explain why he attached himself to a Netflix original about a young superhero.

While 2019's "Raising Dion" may have only had two seasons, it's a series that has Jordan executive producing and co-starring, and its family-centered story about a young child realizing he has superpowers deserves far more attention from audiences. It's TV-G, so this one is okay for the kiddos, and its themes of family and child raising can certainly hit home for adults. However, the series also has plenty of action to entertain the kids (and the adults).

Before diving in, be warned that the series ends on a rather epic cliffhanger, and Netflix canceled the series in April 2022 — likely due to having financial troubles at the time. Just be warned that while you're in for a ride, it may be one that has you wanting more. With 17 episodes spanning between 30 and 40 minutes, it's pretty close to being a Netflix sci-fi series you can binge in a few days, but this one is certainly one for fans of Jordan, superheroes, or just some quality all-ages entertainment.