5 Pros And Cons Of Buying A Used 3D Printer
Home 3D printers have come a long way since the technology first became available to hobbyists. As the hardware and software continue to develop, 3D printers allow users to experiment with an increasingly wide range of projects while consistently delivering overall quality and resolution improvements. Many budget-friendly 3D printers also reliably serve the needs of those interested in experimenting with this craft.
However, if you're just starting to explore 3D printing, you might consider buying a pre-owned 3D printer. As users in Reddit's 3D printing community often discuss, there are pros and cons to going this route. Although buying any used gadget can theoretically result in short-term savings, in the long run, a pre-owned 3D printer might be a less cost-effective financial investment than a new unit that works reliably.
Do your research and consider your needs before deciding whether to buy new or used. Understanding certain general advantages and disadvantages of buying a pre-owned 3D printer can help tremendously during the early research stage. In addition, no matter what choice you make, learning about proper upkeep (and staying on top of upkeep tasks) is key to optimizing your 3D printer's lifespan.
Pro: You might save some money
It can't be stated enough: A new 3D printer doesn't always have to be an expensive one. If you're learning the basics of 3D printing, a basic 3D printing set-up will likely serve your needs. You may need to spend more in the future when you begin experimenting with more complex projects, but if your goal is just to get started with 3D printing, a low-cost machine may suffice for the time being.
Still, it's technically possible to find a used machine that costs even less than what you'd typically spend on a relatively affordable 3D printer. You might consider this option if your budget is particularly tight. Saving some money and buying a used 3D printer could also be to your benefit if you're not completely certain this hobby is for you. Buying a pre-owned 3D printer could give you the chance to experiment with beginner-friendly projects without spending more than you can justify at this stage.
Pro: You can explore different types of 3D printers
You might consider buying a used 3D printer even if you have the money to spend on a new model. If you have some extra cash to spare, you may even decide it's worth buying a few different pre-owned units, with the goal of ultimately investing in a new 3D printer. This idea might appeal to you if you want to experiment with the different types of 3D printers that are currently available.
This is another topic Reddit users discuss regarding a 3D printer purchase. Common types of 3D printers that new users may consider buying include resin printers, PLA, and ABS, among others. Different types of printers have different capabilities and requirements.
Buying new models to experiment with various types of 3D printers may be financially prohibitive. This is a scenario in which buying multiple pre-owned units could be wise if you can genuinely afford multiple purchases. You'll still lose money on the units you don't end up using, but this approach does offer an opportunity to test out different models before deciding which is ultimately right for you. Depending on how much you end up using the other models you purchase, you might even be able to sell them again, recouping at least some of your expenses.
Con: A used 3D printer might not have been properly maintained
Researching a company's reputation is fairly easy. Depending on the circumstances, looking into the reputation of an individual seller, getting rid of an old 3D printer they personally own can be more challenging. However, unless you know the person you're buying a used 3D printer from, confirming they're someone you can trust to sell you a reliable product is critical before purchasing from them.
As Redditors point out in their discussions, 3D printers often require a fair degree of maintenance. You don't want to buy a unit from someone without being confident they've stayed on top of proper upkeep. In addition, 3D printers often require tweaks and upgrades to print certain types of projects. If you buy a pre-owned unit from someone you don't personally know, you might not be certain that any of the adjustments they've made (or haven't made) are right for your goals. Naturally, you also can't expect a private seller to offer a warranty or similar type of protection.
Con: A used 3D printer can end up costing more than a new one
Again, 3D printers require relatively substantial maintenance, and they often benefit from upgrades. It's not uncommon for 3D printers to fall into disrepair fairly easily as well. Thus, if you're buying an older model that's already been used to print a number of projects, you might have to make repairs and buy new parts for the unit to function reliably.
That can cost a lot of money. This highlights the way buying a used 3D printer could theoretically end up being more expensive than buying a new one. Yes, the cost of the initial unit might be less than you would pay for a new 3D printer, but in the long run, the cost of repairs, regular maintenance, and upgrades can add up. This is yet another reason to only buy a used 3D printer from a seller you're reasonably confident is offering a quality product that's been properly maintained already.
Con: A used 3D printer might not be right for your needs
3D printing technology is constantly evolving, so one of the best ways to choose a 3D printer is to start by researching the types of projects you ideally plan to work on. This can help you better identify the right model for your goals. It can also help you determine if buying a pre-owned unit is worth your money. You may discover that newer units are better-suited to the type of projects you have in mind. In some instances, it might be possible to upgrade an older model so that it can handle the work you're thinking about doing, but again, making these upgrades can be costly.
Keep these points in mind when assessing your budget and researching your options. Once you do make a purchase, it's also wise to review some basic 3D printing tips. This includes learning about common 3D printing beginner mistakes. Most importantly, whether you're working with a pre-owned unit or a new 3D printer, remember that this is a hobby that rewards practice. Your first 3D printing successes may be fairly basic. However, if you're dedicated and persistent, you'll likely find that printing more complex projects becomes easier the more you get acquainted with your machine.