How Often Should You Replace Your Phone Case?

The last time you bought a new smartphone, there's a good chance your very next purchase was a case to put it in. A good, durable phone case can protect your device from being broken or damaged in the event of an accident. Additionally, they serve as great fashion accessories that give your phone some personal flair.

How long your phone case will last is going to depend on your usage habits and the case itself. A $30 OtterBox case will likely hold up for longer than a $5 one you can find on Amazon. However, someone buying a more expensive case is probably going to use it constantly, while someone with multiple cheap ones might swap them out regularly.

Though some suggest a good case will last a year at most, many people use the one they bought alongside their phone until they replace the device altogether. In short, there's no straightforward answer for how often to replace a phone case, as there's no reason to stop using yours just because you've had it for a while. That said, it's worth knowing how to tell when it's time to get a new one.