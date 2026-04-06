How Often Should You Replace Your Phone Case?
The last time you bought a new smartphone, there's a good chance your very next purchase was a case to put it in. A good, durable phone case can protect your device from being broken or damaged in the event of an accident. Additionally, they serve as great fashion accessories that give your phone some personal flair.
How long your phone case will last is going to depend on your usage habits and the case itself. A $30 OtterBox case will likely hold up for longer than a $5 one you can find on Amazon. However, someone buying a more expensive case is probably going to use it constantly, while someone with multiple cheap ones might swap them out regularly.
Though some suggest a good case will last a year at most, many people use the one they bought alongside their phone until they replace the device altogether. In short, there's no straightforward answer for how often to replace a phone case, as there's no reason to stop using yours just because you've had it for a while. That said, it's worth knowing how to tell when it's time to get a new one.
When should you get a new phone case?
A phone case with minor signs of wear like scratches is probably fine so long as you don't mind how it looks. Small chips and cracks aren't always a problem, but if they impact how the case fits around the phone, it should be replaced since it won't provide as much protection if you drop your phone. As for battery cases, replace those when the device no longer holds a charge reliably.
Regardless of what kind of case you have and how attached you are to it, you almost definitely are not cleaning it or your phone as often as you should. Ideally, you should give your phone a quick wipe with a microfiber cloth at least once a day and take your phone out of the case to give both a weekly deep clean. Fortunately, while really deep cleaning a phone can take a while, all you really need for the case is a damp cloth with mild soap and water. Cleanliness is not only healthier for you; it can help increase the longevity of your phone and its case.