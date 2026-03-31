Did The Sullivan Generator Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 3

In the early years of "Shark Tank," 2012's Season 3 showcased a very unique idea, the Sullivan Generator. The Sullivan Generator was a concept, not a full product or even prototype when it appeared on the show. The purpose was to build this generator that could provide clean energy and even produce gold. The idea was too outlandish for the panel of potential judges on the show, the sharks, to believe and no deal was made. The Sullivan Generator was never built.

The generator was named after the inventor that appeared on the show, Mark Sullivan. The idea behind it was to capitalize on Earth's rotation to create electricity from water, ideally industrial waste water. The generator would also create clean water, and even create mineral deposits of gold in the ground. Something that eliminates waste, creates clean energy, and even produces wealth does sound too good to be true. However, Sullivan himself is a MENSA International member, a global organization of around 150,000 individuals with exceptionally high IQs.

The Sullivan Generator isn't the only early-season product that raised some eyebrows with the sharks. The Ionic Ear from Season 1 disturbed the judges with its biological implantation angle. Not all pitched ideas are a success, and the Sullivan Generator has become one of those that got very little shark interest.