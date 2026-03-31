Your TV's Color Accuracy Is More Important Than You Think - Here's Why

What really makes a difference between the TVs you can get for around $250 and those which cost over $1,000 is color accuracy, which impacts the level of detail you get in the picture. Color accuracy refers to the TV's ability to display the colors intended by the creator. Cheaper TVs tend to have a smaller color gamut (or range), so they have fewer colors to work with. That results in a less vivid picture.

Given how vital color is to any visual media, issues with accuracy can ruin your viewing or gaming experience. After all, an emotional scene meant to evoke sadness with blue hues won't resonate as well if your screen is giving it a yellow tint. Beyond that, color accuracy impacts more than you realize, making it an important factor to consider when purchasing a new TV.

How your TV handles color impacts the brightness and contrast of the picture. OLED and QLED TVs are capable of a wider color range than LCD or LED ones, allowing for more vibrant displays. On the other hand, a TV with a more limited color gamut might wash out an image or make the colors blur together, diminishing details.