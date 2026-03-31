6 Clear Signs A Video Is AI Generated

With AI growing increasingly popular and more companies developing realistic video-generating models, such as Google's Nano Banana, it's commonplace to view content that has been AI generated. While some of these AI videos can be cute (and obviously digitally rendered), like a baby kangaroo trying to board a plane, there's a lot of AI content being used to spread fake news and mislead people. In today's volatile political world, AI-generated videos can play a big role in manipulating the public opinion, so being able to determine when content is real or not is increasingly important in our everyday lives.

Even though some companies have added tools that make it easier to spot AI-generated content, there are still many ways for people to publish this type of content. While it isn't likely that someone could believe a deer and a black bear broke in a bathroom window, falling for a more serious AI-generated video could, if nothing else, be embarrassing to share. Fortunately, there are several ways to identify if a video has been AI generated or not, like unnatural movements and expressions, mismatched audio and video, and more.