Don't Wait To Buy A Nintendo Switch 2 - Here's Why

In an interview with The Game Business, prominent industry analyst Matthew Ball said the price increase has secretly taken effect with the discontinuation of the $499 Nintendo Switch 2 + "Mario Kart World" bundle in December 2025. According to Ball, "Nintendo terminated the Switch 2 bundle with Mario Kart after three to four months. That's really early. And I suspected it is primarily a DRAM thing. It's $449 for the Switch 2. It's $80 for Mario Kart."

Ball said that Nintendo has "done a price increase for the 85% of customers that buy Mario Kart. They now have to spend $30 more. That's getting close to a 10% increase." So if you were hoping to get the bundle to save on "Mario Kart World," you're already out of luck. As for what the new price of the Nintendo Switch 2 will be, a January 2026 report by research firm Niko Partners predicts it will get a $50 price increase.

The Bloomberg report also stated that Sony might delay the release of the PlayStation 6 to 2028 or 2029 due to the skyrocketing price of RAM chips. Another concern is the Steam Machine, a PC/console hybrid announced by Valve, the makers of the Steam Deck. It's expected to be released in 2026, but since consoles are among the gadgets that will increase in price due to RAM shortages, there's concern that it won't launch with competitive pricing.