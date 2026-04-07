Here's What A MacBook Neo Can Do That Your iPad Couldn't

The MacBook Neo features Apple's A18 Pro chip, which is more powerful than the A16 processor available on the iPad 11. It also has more RAM (8 GB versus 6 GB) and starts with 256 GB of storage, while the iPad begins at 128 GB. The MacBook is better at handling multiple tasks at once and has more space to store files, as you can run multiple full apps, keep a browser with dozens of tabs active, and export a video in the background, while the iPad will offer limited background tasks and lacks full desktop-class software.

Apple's budget Mac also has two USB-C ports (one USB 2 and one USB 3), which means you can use one to charge your device and the other to connect an external SSD, plug in a display, or attach a USB hub to unlock more functionality. The iPad 11, on the other hand, is limited to a single USB 2 port, which offers lower data transfer rates than USB 3. And while you can use it to connect the iPad to an external display, the iPadOS experience is less than ideal on a non-touchscreen display.

The MacBook Neo is generally better than the iPad for writing, and that's mostly because it comes with a built-in keyboard. Though Apple has optimized its touchscreen keyboard over the years, it's still not as convenient as a proper keyboard for typing essays or messaging friends. Even if you spend the extra money on the Magic Keyboard Folio for the iPad, we've noticed that the keys feel more cramped than they do on the MacBook Neo's keyboard.