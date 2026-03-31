Hermès' New Calfskin Charging Case Costs More Than Two MacBook Pros

Hermès has an entire collection for buyers looking for luxury accessories made of leather, coming in the iconic gold color that the company uses for some of its products (that's the brown hue seen in the images above). For example, the Paddock Duo charger alone costs $1,750, more than a base M5 MacBook Pro laptop. A bundle featuring a Petit Paddock case and a Paddock Solo charger costs $3,725, about the same as the cheapest M5 Max MacBook Pro.

Hermès plays up saddle-stitching and other design elements of the Paddock Duo charger in Gold Swift calfskin, leaning into the brand image it's built over the years. But there's nothing special about the technology inside the charger that warrants the high price tag. The charger supports iPhone 12 models (or later) and AirPods models that can be recharged wirelessly. It also supports all Apple Watch models, like other dual chargers made for Apple's ecosystem of mobile products.

What's special about the new calfskin accessories is the Hermès branding. Buyers who regularly seek Hermès products may not care that the $5,150 bundle costs more than two MacBook Pros. What matters to them is the iconic Hermès gold color and the Swift calfskin used to make these products. Also, these aren't the first expensive Hermès accessories for Apple products. The French company has partnered with Apple for more than a decade to create luxury bands for the Apple Watch. Apple still sells various Hermès band models on its website, with a cost between $349 and $1,099. By comparison, Apple Watch prices start at $249, $399, or $799, depending on the model.