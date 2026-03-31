Hermès' New Calfskin Charging Case Costs More Than Two MacBook Pros
Buyers looking for new wireless charging solutions for their iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods that also come with optional matching cases might be interested in Hermès' new collection of accessories. Options include single or dual wireless chargers and a carrying case, aimed at buyers who aren't necessarily shopping for budget deals. Indeed, the status symbol that comes with owning Hermès products like the new Gold Swift calfskin charging bundle (the Grand Paddock case and Paddock Duo charger) isn't cheap. You'll have to pay $5,150 for the two products, which is more than two MacBook Pro laptops. While the charger comes with a built-in 3.3-foot cable, it doesn't include a power adapter, which you'll have to purchase separately if you don't have enough spares.
The cheapest MacBook Pro M5 in Apple's early 2026 Mac inventory costs $1,699. It is a 14-inch laptop that features the base M5 chip, 16 GB of RAM, and 1 TB of storage. The M5 Pro version of the same laptop costs $2,199. Upgrading the display to 16 inches increases the price to $2,699 for the M5 Pro MacBook Pro model. Finally, the M5 Max versions of the MacBook Pro start at $3,599 or $3,899. All these price points are lower than the Grand Paddock case and Paddock Duo charger combo, and some shoppers may argue that buying a computer may offer better value than spending over $5,000 on a carrying case and wireless charger made of leather.
Why are the new Hermès charging products so expensive?
Hermès has an entire collection for buyers looking for luxury accessories made of leather, coming in the iconic gold color that the company uses for some of its products (that's the brown hue seen in the images above). For example, the Paddock Duo charger alone costs $1,750, more than a base M5 MacBook Pro laptop. A bundle featuring a Petit Paddock case and a Paddock Solo charger costs $3,725, about the same as the cheapest M5 Max MacBook Pro.
Hermès plays up saddle-stitching and other design elements of the Paddock Duo charger in Gold Swift calfskin, leaning into the brand image it's built over the years. But there's nothing special about the technology inside the charger that warrants the high price tag. The charger supports iPhone 12 models (or later) and AirPods models that can be recharged wirelessly. It also supports all Apple Watch models, like other dual chargers made for Apple's ecosystem of mobile products.
What's special about the new calfskin accessories is the Hermès branding. Buyers who regularly seek Hermès products may not care that the $5,150 bundle costs more than two MacBook Pros. What matters to them is the iconic Hermès gold color and the Swift calfskin used to make these products. Also, these aren't the first expensive Hermès accessories for Apple products. The French company has partnered with Apple for more than a decade to create luxury bands for the Apple Watch. Apple still sells various Hermès band models on its website, with a cost between $349 and $1,099. By comparison, Apple Watch prices start at $249, $399, or $799, depending on the model.