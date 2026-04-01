Those Lines On The Sides Of Your iPhone Aren't A Design Feature – Here's What They Do

If you own an iPhone, you've probably seen those lines on the side of your device. Also, if you paid attention enough, you probably saw that there are similar lines on iPads and Apple Watches with cellular connectivity. The reason why these lines exist is not related to aesthetics, but because they serve as antennas, some of the most important parts of your iPhone. After all, those antennas allow your internal Bluetooth, WI-Fi, and 5G chips to talk to the world around you, as they're the ones receiving and transmitting the digital waves that connect your phone to different networks.

For example, on the latest iPhone 17 Pro models, you can see that the antenna lines circle the camera plateau, and they also appear at the end of your phone. The antenna lines were also very visible in earlier iPhone designs, like the iPhone 6, where they crossed the small main camera and the bottom of the phone. However, if you've owned anything from an iPhone 8 to an iPhone 16 Pro, you might not have noticed those lines, as they blended in with the stainless steel and titanium finish. The antennas were still there, though.