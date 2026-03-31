The Next Evolution Of Hard Drives Could Be Even More Sci-Fi Than We Thought

Is civilization reaching the limit of traditional hard drive size and speed? The biggest HDDs on the market exceed 30TB, and some drives use helium to increase efficiency and fit more platters into their cases. And while SSDs are popular, especially among the gaming crowd, the next big step in hard drive technology is ... DNA? As in the helical molecule that acts as the blueprint of all life? Well, sort of.

In September of 2025, a team of researchers at the University of Missouri announced their latest progress on what is best described as a "DNA hard drive." Their research, published on PNAS Nexus, outlines the idea to transcribe data onto a "universal DNA template" (likely artificial DNA) via heated microstaples of different lengths. Think of it like turning DNA molecules into punch cards via branding. The team ran into numerous roadblocks along the way, including the high cost of transcribing data and an inability to rewrite information after it was transferred.

However, the most recent breakthrough uses a mechanism akin to how viruses infect cell DNA (a process called "viral ribosomal frameshifting") to write data onto the universal DNA template without the need for synthesis or enzymatic processing. In other words, the researchers have made the process "rapid" and "cost-effective," which potentially opens the gates for widespread future use. Assuming you don't mind future computers acting like the Animus from "Assassin's Creed," that is.