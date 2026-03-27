Your Google Pixel Is Getting A New Bluetooth Feature Every Android Phone Needs

Google is always working to improve the Android platform and its Pixel smartphone lineup in some way. This often means that Pixels get new features before a lot of other Android devices, and one of the latest to start making its way to the Pixel 10 and older Pixels is a Bluetooth feature that every other Android phone manufacturer needs to take note of immediately.

This feature, which has been spotted in the newest update of the Pixel Troubleshooting app, is aptly titled "Bluetooth diagnostics," and it does exactly what it sounds like (via Android Authority). You can access the feature in the Settings app, where you can then check the connection for any currently paired Bluetooth devices to see what might be causing any issues. There's not really any granular control over specific Bluetooth issues, but if you notice you're having Bluetooth connectivity problems and are struggling to fix them, this could help identify issues with your connection overall.

Of course, Google isn't the first company to think of this, and you can also find a similar feature in the Diagnostics menu of the Samsung Members app for Galaxy devices. Similarly, the iPhone has its own diagnostics mode that can be triggered manually. But the inclusion of it on the latest Google phones could hopefully help reinforce the idea that consumers need access to tools like this so they can figure out if the problems they're experiencing are something they can fix, or something they need to get in contact with the manufacturer to resolve.