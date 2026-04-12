Your Wireless Earbuds May Not Last As Long As You Think - Here's Why

If you have high-quality earbuds, you probably enjoy their convenience, flexibility, enhanced mobility, and excellent sound quality. It makes sense that you'll want to squeeze every last ounce of mileage out of them. But if you've had them for a while, know that they might give out on you soon. On average, wireless earbuds last between one to two years with heavy use, but you can push them to the three-year mark if you're a moderate user.

The biggest reason for this short lifespan is the size of their lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery. Since earbuds are compact, they have small batteries that typically provide 6-8 hours of use on a full charge. This time gets even shorter if you're using Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). With a small capacity and needing to recharge more frequently, the battery of earbuds will degrade much faster than that of devices with larger batteries.

Smartphones, for instance, have larger batteries, and they usually last a day without needing a charge. In two to three years, which is about 300 to 500 charge cycles, their battery will lose about 20% of its maximum capacity on average. That means it will only be able to hold 80% of the charge it used to. Earbuds, on the other hand, will have reached a breaking point despite using the same Li-ion technology.