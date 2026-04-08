5 Of The Worst iPad Accessories You Should Avoid, According To Users

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Like other personal tech, your iPad experience is best enjoyed with the proper accessories. To start with, a good case is pretty much essential for protecting your tablet from dirt and damage in the long term. After that, you may want to consider peripheral accessories, like a keyboard and smart stylus, to add further utility to what is already a powerful machine for both productivity and entertainment.

However, not every iPad accessory is worth purchasing. There are plenty of cheap, low-quality products on the market that users say either can't get the job done or don't last long. Conversely, some expensive accessories — including a few of Apple's own – are comparable to more affordable alternatives, meaning you don't have to pay premium prices to upgrade your experience. If you're trying to save money or avoid buying useless accessories that will end up collecting dust, these are some iPad accessories that you're better off without according to people who have used them. Instead, buy these iPad accessories that you'll want to use every day. The full methodology for how we determined this list is broken down at the end of the article, but we looked at product reviews of brand-name iPad accessories that received low ratings from users.