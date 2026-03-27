The Amazon Fire Phone Might Be Coming Back After Its Historic Flop

In June 2014, the original Amazon Fire Phone hit the market with the intention of competing directly with the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy. Amazon went so far as to develop its own mobile operating system — known as Fire OS — and manufactured 300,000 Fire Phone devices in time for launch day. Ultimately, the Fire Phone was a commercial failure. Amazon stopped selling the device entirely in September 2015, and it became a nearly-forgotten footnote in the company's history.

Now, Reuters reports that Amazon is working on a project known internally as "Transformer." The project is unfolding within Amazon's devices and services unit. Sources indicate that "Transformer" is a phone that potentially works as a "mobile personalization device that can sync with home voice assistant Alexa and serve as a conduit to Amazon customers throughout the day."

Reuters describes this new initiative as a step toward CEO Jeff Bezos' vision of a "ubiquitous voice-driven assistant." Bezos reportedly envisioned a smartphone that had shopping at its core. Considering the supposed intention for "Transformer" to sync deeply with the Amazon ecosystem, it certainly could carry on the spirit of the original Fire Phone and Bezos' goal of breaking into the smartphone market. It will no longer be a simple question of whether Samsung or Google phones are better once Amazon gets back in the mix.