Kindles Have A Cool New Alexa Feature – But Only On These Models

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It was only a matter of time before AI found its way into the greater e-reader marketplace. Owners of the Kindle Scribe and Kindle Scribe Colorsoft can now take advantage of a great new feature called "Send to Alexa+," which Amazon hinted at toward the end of 2025. One of the benefits of both Scribe versions is the ability to write in a digital notebook, and now, the AI-powered Alexa+ will be able to harness your handwritten notes across a variety of use cases. Conveniently, Send to Alexa+ will also work with documents stored on either Scribe device.

Let's say you're trying to put together a school presentation: With Send to Alexa+, Alexa can analyze your talking points to help you organize ideas, or generate a rough idea of how you can pace your presentation to deliver the biggest impact. Alexa can also hone in on the parts of your showcase where additional info is needed, and will even summarize your notes if you need it to. Send to Alexa+ can also turn your notes into to-do lists, reminders, and calendar events. If you're the type of person who often forgets important events, Alexa's new e-reader skill may very well come in handy.