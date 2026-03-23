Kindles Have A Cool New Alexa Feature – But Only On These Models
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It was only a matter of time before AI found its way into the greater e-reader marketplace. Owners of the Kindle Scribe and Kindle Scribe Colorsoft can now take advantage of a great new feature called "Send to Alexa+," which Amazon hinted at toward the end of 2025. One of the benefits of both Scribe versions is the ability to write in a digital notebook, and now, the AI-powered Alexa+ will be able to harness your handwritten notes across a variety of use cases. Conveniently, Send to Alexa+ will also work with documents stored on either Scribe device.
Let's say you're trying to put together a school presentation: With Send to Alexa+, Alexa can analyze your talking points to help you organize ideas, or generate a rough idea of how you can pace your presentation to deliver the biggest impact. Alexa can also hone in on the parts of your showcase where additional info is needed, and will even summarize your notes if you need it to. Send to Alexa+ can also turn your notes into to-do lists, reminders, and calendar events. If you're the type of person who often forgets important events, Alexa's new e-reader skill may very well come in handy.
Send to Alexa+ harnesses the power of written words to bring your Kindle notes to life
The entire Kindle lineup is a lot more versatile than most users realize, and Send to Alexa+ is the kind of enhancement that makes everything your Kindle can do so much better. We also like that Send to Alexa+ shares your Scribe docs across the entire Alexa ecosystem. That means you'll be able to access your content on other Amazon platforms. Better yet, Amazon Prime and Alexa+ subscribers will also be able to access Scribe content via Echo and Fire TV hardware. This could be helpful if you're prepping for a test and want to do a quick, rapid-fire round of questions with your Alexa-powered Echo Spot to review the material you took notes on.
You could even say something like, "Alexa, what parts of my notes should I spend more time studying?" It's actually quite refreshing to see new features cropping up for Amazon's e-readers. Considering the fact that we live in a world where some folks feel there isn't even a need for Kindles anymore (our dang phones are just far too capable), we hope Amazon has even more Kindle surprises to share over the coming months.