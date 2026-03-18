4 Things You Can Do On A Kindle (Besides Reading)

Your Kindle isn't only great for reading books, but also for reading web articles. Yes, this e-reader actually comes with a browser hidden in plain sight. To launch it, press the More icon (three vertical dots) in the top-right of the screen and choose Web Browser from the menu. Once opened, the Kindle browser works like any other browser. You can do Google searches, tap on links, and browse through articles like usual. There's even an option to bookmark a page and check your history.

If you plan on spending a good few minutes on a specific web page, the Kindle browser also has a nifty feature to enhance readability. Article Mode — found in the More icon on a web page — essentially formats the article in a more reader-friendly layout. It strips unnecessary elements like the website header, sidebars, and ads off the page, much like how some free browser extensions work. You're then left with only the main text in a less cluttered and distraction-free view.

While the Kindle browser does a solid job of displaying web pages, it actually isn't as powerful as your desktop and mobile browsers. It responds much slower to input and struggles with displaying images, especially while scrolling. That means it's best to avoid sites filled with photos. You can also just remove the images from the page altogether. From anywhere on the browser, tap the More icon and head over to Browser Settings. Then, select Disable Images and hit Done to exit. The web page will now display purely text from here on out. If the image does include an alt text, only the alt text will be shown on screen.