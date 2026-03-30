New Process Shortens Nuclear Waste Timeline From 100,000 Years To Only Hundreds

Nuclear energy isn't as clean as we like to believe. The associated power plants produce small amounts of nuclear waste that require proper disposal. The main enemy here is time. All radioactive materials eventually lose their radioactivity, but the process can take hundreds of thousands of years. However, a team of researchers has figured out a way to shave millennia off the wait.

Recently, the U.S. Department of Energy announced that the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility, or Jefferson Lab for short, would lead a program to improve the management of nuclear power plant waste. The project revolves around using particle accelerators to cut the radioactive decay of unprocessed expended nuclear fuel rods down from 100,000 years to approximately 300 years.

If the project, dubbed the Nuclear Energy Waste Transmutation Optimized Now (NEWTON) program, is successful, engineers can use it to detoxify nuclear waste starting in 30 years. And that's just using the technology we currently have available. Depending on how quickly the associated tech evolves, we might one day have particle accelerators that can reduce the radioactive life of spent nuclear rods to mere decades.