Is Nuclear Waste As Dangerous As People Think? Here's The Reality

Nuclear energy is one of the most polarizing topics when it comes to ways of generating electricity. On one hand, there are those who believe nuclear is a much better alternative to fossil fuels and promise a better, cleaner future, devoid of air pollution and a degrading atmospheric layer. On the other hand, there are people who warn about how nuclear waste is extremely dangerous, and the risk is too high to be allowed on larger scales. What's the truth behind it, and is nuclear waste really a huge problem?

In this case, both sides are true. Using nuclear energy has a lot of benefits: The intensive use of coal and oil has caused potentially irreversible harm to our planet, with the ozone layer deteriorating and levels of pollution rapidly escalating. Despite that, though, it's also true that nuclear waste carries significant risks when handled improperly, and can indeed result in horrifying accidents and nuclear disasters.

Fortunately, since Chernobyl, humanity has gotten very good at producing nuclear energy, including managing the security risks that may result in any disasters. The chance of mismanagement is still there, but managing nuclear power results in fewer deaths overall (both directly and indirectly) than other methods of generating power. The potential for large-scale fatal accidents is much higher in hydroelectric plants, and a lot more deaths are caused indirectly by inhaling fossil fuel waste than by radioactivity from nuclear waste. Nuclear waste still has its dangers, but they're not anywhere near as deadly as many might think.