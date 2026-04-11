5 Of The Rarest PlayStation 5 Controllers You Can Find In 2026
Even though a standard DualSense is one of the best controllers money can buy, it does not compare to some of its rare special edition counterparts. Since the console launched in 2020, Sony has already produced a variety of special versions of the DualSense, and the platform itself also kept adding hidden PS5 features. While some special versions have brought minimal changes, others are special editions that greatly intrigue collectors.
That's because these versions are usually released to celebrate specific game launches or are exclusive to a certain group of people, such as Sony employees themselves. Because of that limited run, it isn't easy to find one once the stock is completely sold out. To give you an idea, some DualSense versions are released with fewer than 500 units and many of them are also region-exclusive.
It is worth remembering that many of these models are no longer available for sale on official platforms, so you may need to scour the second-hand market. However, if you're interested in adding a collector's item to your shelf and are willing to pay a premium, here are some of the rarest PS5 controllers you can find in 2026.
DualSense Play Has No Limits Edition
The "Play Has No Limits" version isn't a major overhaul of looks compared to the regular DualSense. It keeps the white color and the microtexture with the classic PlayStation 5 button symbols — square, triangle, circle, and X connected by lines. The hole on the back of any regular DualSense is also intact on this version. But that is not what makes the "Play Has No Limits" version exclusive. What really makes it stand out is the fact that it was never sold to the general public.
It is exactly that exclusivity that makes it one of the rarest PlayStation 5 controllers. Consumers never had the chance to buy it, since it was given out only to Sony employees in 2022 as a holiday gift. There is no exact number of how many people received it, but it is estimated that around 500 Sony employees were gifted one.
That has not stopped some copies from showing up for sale online, but the real controller is priced high on the used market. According to PriceCharting, the controller is valued between $640 and $1,599.99, but some eBay listings price it at around $6,500.
DualSense Edge 30th Anniversary Edition
The launch of the first PlayStation was what brought Sony into the video game market, and to celebrate the console's 30th anniversary, several products were released in 2024 to mark the occasion and remind fans how much the PlayStation has evolved. One of them was the DualSense Edge, which swapped the traditional white color for the light gray that defined the PS1 during its years on the market.
Even with the restrictions Sony put in place to buy the PlayStation 30th anniversary products, such as limiting purchases to one unit per person, it sold out quickly at the time. The standard version of the DualSense was even restocked in later waves, but the Edge remained in much more limited supply, making it one of the rarest PS5 controllers.
Because of those restrictions, the DualSense Edge 30th Anniversary Edition is one of the hardest items to find in Sony's lineup. Its price on the used market is still well above the original amounts buyers paid when it launched.
Hogwarts Legacy Limited Edition
Selling more than 22 million copies in 2023, "Hogwarts Legacy" was one of the best-selling games of that year. To go along with the success of the first big adaptation of the "Harry Potter" universe in gaming, a special version of the DualSense was released, featuring a black finish and gold details inspired by Hogwarts Castle. In fact, the controller's excellent visual design is exactly what made it so coveted.
And as happens with several other items released as limited editions, the "Hogwarts Legacy" DualSense quickly sold out when it hit shelves. Sony kept it exclusive to PlayStation Direct, which only operates in a few selected markets, reducing its reach even further in other countries and concentrating it mostly in the United States and the United Kingdom. Depending on the controller's condition, it can be found selling for more than $450 in the used market, especially sealed versions.
Concord Limited Edition
What makes this limited edition one of the rarest PS5 controllers in 2026 is precisely the story behind "Concord". Sony designed the game as an attempt to create a successful live-service title on PlayStation 5, but the results were not what the company had hoped for. The game itself kept its servers live for only two weeks, which only added to the rarity of this DualSense version.
Visually, the "Concord" Limited Edition is a great-looking controller. Sony managed to give it a cool retro-futuristic aesthetic, with a matte black base that contrasts really well with the colorful details in the artwork. The design also features turquoise-blue and red geometric lines, along with patterns that reference the sci-fi universe created for the game. All of that resulted in one of the coolest DualSense versions.
Normally, the initial run of these special editions is limited, and combined with "Concord's" commercial failure, that made this DualSense even rarer. On top of that, after the game's servers were shut down, the remaining items were pulled from retail, turning the units that were sold into some of the rarest PS5 controllers.
Final Fantasy XVI Limited Edition
Built on the Midnight Black model, the "Final Fantasy XVI" DualSense is one of the coolest PlayStation 5 controllers, mainly because of its aesthetic. The touchpad features crystals, a common element in the "Final Fantasy" franchise, with blue and gold details that match the game's overall visual identity really well, especially for those familiar with the plot.
Using Midnight Black instead of the regular color scheme for this limited edition was also a smart choice. "Final Fantasy XVI" took the series into a medieval dark fantasy narrative, following a protagonist in a world shaped by war. On top of that, it is also one of the first fully action-RPGs in the franchise, which had long been known for blending gameplay with more traditional turn-based elements.
What helps make the "Final Fantasy XVI" DualSense one of the rarest PlayStation 5 controllers, especially in the West, is that it was sold exclusively in Japan. So, beyond the limited number of units produced, the price is even higher because it is only sold by sellers who imported it from there.