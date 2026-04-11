5 Of The Rarest PlayStation 5 Controllers You Can Find In 2026

Even though a standard DualSense is one of the best controllers money can buy, it does not compare to some of its rare special edition counterparts. Since the console launched in 2020, Sony has already produced a variety of special versions of the DualSense, and the platform itself also kept adding hidden PS5 features. While some special versions have brought minimal changes, others are special editions that greatly intrigue collectors.

That's because these versions are usually released to celebrate specific game launches or are exclusive to a certain group of people, such as Sony employees themselves. Because of that limited run, it isn't easy to find one once the stock is completely sold out. To give you an idea, some DualSense versions are released with fewer than 500 units and many of them are also region-exclusive.

It is worth remembering that many of these models are no longer available for sale on official platforms, so you may need to scour the second-hand market. However, if you're interested in adding a collector's item to your shelf and are willing to pay a premium, here are some of the rarest PS5 controllers you can find in 2026.