5 Hidden PlayStation 5 Features You Should Be Using

Sony came under fire for trying out "dynamic pricing," giving certain customers preferential prices on games. However, a genuinely beneficial change to the PS5's built-in store snuck under the radar and has been staring most users in the face without them realizing it. In February, Sony updated the PS5's store to show a game's launch price. You don't need to do anything complicated to reap the benefits of this feature; just make sure your console has installed the latest update, and the PS5's built-in store will show the original price the next time you go shopping. Probably.

The feature is on a rollout schedule, so some users might need to wait before they're given access. But once your console offers you the option to update, take it. Not only does this new pricing history feature help you determine if you're getting a good deal on a title, but it also provides a handy "lowest price in last 30 days" notification to tell you if you missed an even better sale in the past month.

Unfortunately, the system is far from perfect. Obviously, the new store function won't tell you if an upcoming sale will drop the price even further, so you must decide for yourself if you're willing to pay the current cost. Plus, if a game hasn't gone on sale in the past month, the store will state that the title's current price is its "lowest price," which can be inaccurate. Still, this update gives you another way to check whether a "deal" is actually worth it before buying a digital game.