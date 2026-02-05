My PlayStation 5 Forced Me To Buy A New TV, And I've Never Been Happier

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

I have a hard time treating myself to big-ticket consumer tech. I can always think of a reason to hold off, and I've mastered the art of convincing myself that I don't actually need something new and nice. That all changed on my last birthday: For the last couple of years, I've on-again-off-again wanted the PlayStation 5, but I could never get past the sticker shock. I must have yammered about it enough, though, because my girlfriend surprised the heck out of me with the console a few weeks back. I was like a kid on Christmas morning, and so familiar with Sony's box art that I instantly recognized the numeral five as I was unwrapping.

After the shock wore off, I quickly got to work hooking up the system to what was — and past tense is key here — our old living room TV. We owned a Samsung 55-inch NU6900, an entry-level 4K LED with two HDMI 2.0 ports. I turned on the PS5, fired up "Astro Bot", and knew immediately that old Samsung needed to be retired. Mind you, the picture didn't look terrible, but it definitely didn't look good. All the colors were washed out, and there was a ridiculous amount of Dirty Screen Effect. I had noticed these dark splotches before, but the eye-popping visuals of "Astro" put the defects on full display.

We've had our new TV for a few weeks now, and I simply can't believe how much picture we were missing out on. It really goes to show that you get what you pay for — at least as far as TVs are concerned — and I learned some other valuable lessons along the way. I broke all my schooling down to three main points that I'd like to share.