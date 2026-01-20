You're Missing Out On An Important HDMI Feature With This One TV Setting

Gaming with a next-gen console on a 4K HDR TV is an experience that's hard to beat. With hardware like the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S to work with, graphics and overall performance have reached new heights — feats made all the more rewarding when cutting-edge HDMI features join the party. There are numerous HDMI tips and tricks for improving your TV's image quality, and one major HDMI feature that every gamer should be taking advantage of is Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). VRR is a dynamic frame-matching technology that might make all the difference the next time you fire up an action-heavy, multiplayer round of "Battlefield 6".

When enabled, VRR adjusts your TV's refresh rate to match the connected source device. The idea is to eliminate as much screen tearing and frame skipping as possible, so that gameplay looks buttery smooth on your OLED screen. Fortunately, most modern TVs support VRR, and activating it is often as simple as changing the input's picture preset to Game Mode or enabling VRR in your TV settings.

Both your TV and source component need to support the same VRR format in order for the feature to work, and there are three main VRR standards on the market right now: HDMI Forum VRR, FreeSync, and G-SYNC. The first two are the most common standards you'll find across both TVs and PC monitors, while the latter is primarily found on monitors. For the best (and most consistent) VRR results, you should also make sure your console or gaming PC is connected to your TV's HDMI 2.1 port with an Ultra High Speed HDMI cable.