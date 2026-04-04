4 Nintendo Switch 2 Settings That Will Instantly Boost Performance

The Nintendo Switch 2 already boasts some big improvements compared to the original Nintendo Switch, including support for 120 Hz refresh rates and higher resolutions, even when playing in handheld mode. However, if you want to get the most out of your Switch 2 games, then there are a few settings you can change to help ensure you're getting the best performance for each title that you play.

Many of these can be enabled from the Switch 2's settings, though you may also need to go into games specifically to enable some of them. Either way, we recommend giving them each a try and seeing how they improve your games' performance. One downside to some of these settings is that they will increase battery usage of the Switch 2 slightly, which means you may need to recharge it more often. We'll be sure to note when settings might affect your battery, though. While you're making changes, we recommend going ahead and making sure your resolution or button mapping settings aren't ruining your Switch 2's experience.