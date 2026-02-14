These Are The 5 Best Gaming TVs, According To Experts

Gaming TVs are just TVs with specifications that complement the fidelity and performance of the game someone wants to play. Input lag needs to be near-zero, refresh rates need to be at least 60 Hz for smooth frame rates, and HDR needs to be solid when OLED screens are part of the equation. Players need their Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and gaming PC to look their best, especially with gaming rigs being capable of outputting 144 Hz refresh rates and beyond. Simply buying a new game console prompts some people to upgrade their TV.

There are plenty of options depending on the preferences and budgets buyers have in mind. OLED panels are the best options as far as motion clarity, contrast, and color accuracy go, but Mini LED panels output unmatched brightness, particularly in well-lit rooms. It's easy to make common mistakes when buying a new TV in general, with the market beginning to mature in recent years. That also means it's cheaper than ever to pick up a gaming TV that's more than capable.

Of course, there are insanely expensive options, but with brands such as TCL and Hisense putting premium panels in their latest TVs for a fraction of a big brand flagship price tag, market competition only drives competitive pricing. This was proven in a shock partnership between Sony and TCL, with the budget TV manufacturer set to take on Sony's home entertainment business.