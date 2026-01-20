Sony's New TV Merger Has Many Customers Saying The Same Thing
Sony has announced a major decision concerning its home electronics business, and customers across the internet are already voicing their concerns. The electronics company recently revealed that it would establish a joint venture with Chinese manufacturer TCL for its home entertainment sector, and essentially, TCL is going to help Sony produce TVs and other electronics. Right now, the internet isn't particularly thrilled with the news.
If you know who owns TCL TVs and where they're manufactured, you probably also know that the company's televisions are typically on the cheaper end — especially when compared to high-end Sony models. Though some users are defending the company and its products, many consumers online are worried that this move will ultimately lower the quality of Sony televisions. However, some users have also pointed out that the two companies have worked together before.
It's worth noting that TCL came in at six out of 12 on our list of major smart TV brands based on customer satisfaction, and with Sony landing at number three, it may be more appropriate to wait and see what the companies develop before boarding panicking. Though TCL televisions are indeed more affordable than the top TVs from Sony, it's too early to make any broad assumptions.
Internet reacts to Sony and TCL joint venture
With Sony and TCL having announced the prospects of their joint merger on January 20, it didn't take long for users on the internet to make their opinions about the situation heard. With TCL poised to take 51% of the shares of Sony's home entertainment business, it will put the company in control of what gets released, causing some distress among users and customers across the internet.
Within the r/technology subreddit, individuals are already beginning to address their concerns. Looking at comments on the situation, several users questioned the quality of TCL products, with one user stating that the company's output is typically the opposite of Sony's in terms of production. However, multiple users also defended the Chinese company, noting its televisions are often reliable. We have also highlighted the TCL 55-inch Class S5 Series for being one of the most reliable and well-reviewed TVs available for under $500.
Over on X (formerly Twitter), similar comments are also arising, with one thread in particular posted by @Wario64 garnering over 150 comments at the time of writing. With statements ranging from suggestions that LG is the new leader of OLED tech to additional concerns that TCL will potentially lower the standards for production quality, at least two different users point out that TCL has made panels for Sony in the past. Considering the venture between Sony and TCL won't begin operation until April 2027, time will tell if these fears are legitimate.