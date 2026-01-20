Sony's New TV Merger Has Many Customers Saying The Same Thing

Sony has announced a major decision concerning its home electronics business, and customers across the internet are already voicing their concerns. The electronics company recently revealed that it would establish a joint venture with Chinese manufacturer TCL for its home entertainment sector, and essentially, TCL is going to help Sony produce TVs and other electronics. Right now, the internet isn't particularly thrilled with the news.

If you know who owns TCL TVs and where they're manufactured, you probably also know that the company's televisions are typically on the cheaper end — especially when compared to high-end Sony models. Though some users are defending the company and its products, many consumers online are worried that this move will ultimately lower the quality of Sony televisions. However, some users have also pointed out that the two companies have worked together before.

It's worth noting that TCL came in at six out of 12 on our list of major smart TV brands based on customer satisfaction, and with Sony landing at number three, it may be more appropriate to wait and see what the companies develop before boarding panicking. Though TCL televisions are indeed more affordable than the top TVs from Sony, it's too early to make any broad assumptions.