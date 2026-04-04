5 Ways To Be Frugal When Buying Electronics

Tech purchases can be expensive, especially if you decide to get the best smartphones, laptops, or smart TVs. With 2026 showing signs of becoming the most expensive year for tech purchases, you shouldn't just buy a product without planning for it — especially now that everyday items are slowly creeping up in price due to the AI boom.

For example, Samsung's Galaxy S26 series has seen a price hike compared to its predecessors, with some configurations costing up to $180 more. We've also seen the Nothing Phone 4(a) launch at higher prices than the previous model.

Fortunately, despite the doom and gloom around the price of electronics, you can still save some cash on your purchases if you learn the tricks of shopping frugally. If you want to buy whatever electronic gadget you need but don't want to pay full price, use the five tips below. You'll save as much money as possible when you go shopping for your next gadget.