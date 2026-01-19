The Best Time To Buy A New TV, According To Experts

Buying a new TV is a big investment, especially if you're interested in a premium model. These come with better picture quality on screen, but they also come at a high price. Nobody wants to see the TV they just bought get an even bigger discount the following week. So, even if you're searching for a basic model instead of a premium TV with OLED, QLED, or 4K, when you purchase it, is just as important as choosing a screen with the right specs.

Retailers are constantly shifting prices and offering deals on their products to clear out inventory, and some dates are packed with good sales. If you're planning to buy a new TV but it's not an urgent purchase, keep an eye out for the best sales opportunities. Black Friday and Cyber Monday present one of the best windows for these deals, but it's not the only one throughout the year.

If your goal is to save money and to avoid the common mistakes people make when buying a new TV, you'll also have to decide if you care about snagging the newest models from manufacturers. New models usually launch in the spring, which pushes last year's models down to more reasonable prices. These TVs still deliver good performance, but at a much lower cost.