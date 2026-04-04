Think iPhones Are Expensive In The U.S.? India Has It Worse
Apple did something remarkable with the iPhone 17 prices last year. Despite increases in manufacturing costs and overall inflation, Apple didn't raise iPhone prices. The standard iPhone 17 starts at $799, the same price as its predecessors, while featuring double the storage for the price point and specifications comparable to the iPhone 17 Pro. The iPhone 17 Pro Max also launched at the same price as its predecessor, $1,199. Apple made some changes to the iPhone price structure, though. The $999 iPhone Air replaced the $899 iPhone 16 Plus, although the ultra-thin handset also featured double the storage. The iPhone 17 Pro started at $1,099 instead of $999, but that was the same price as the 256 GB iPhone 16 Pro. That said, the iPhone is still an expensive device in the U.S. That's why carriers like T-Mobile run promotions that offer subscribers free iPhone 17 models, of course, with its terms and conditions. But the iPhone is even more expensive abroad, with India being one of the countries where the iPhone 17 series is significantly more expensive than in the U.S.
Here are the iPhone 17 prices in India compared to what the same models cost in the United States:
- iPhone 17: 82,900 INR ($876) vs. $799
- iPhone Air: 119,900 INR ($1,267) vs. $999
- iPhone 17 Pro: 134,900 INR ($1,426) vs. $1,099
- iPhone 17 Pro Max: 149,900 INR ($1,584) vs. $1,199
There is one pricing caveat for the base iPhone. Apple applies a $30 connectivity discount to the regular iPhone 17 price in the U.S. That's been the case for years for non-Pro devices. Apple used the same $799 price in previous years with this distinction. Buying an unlocked iPhone 17 from Apple without connecting it to a carrier costs $829 instead of $799.
Why is the iPhone so expensive in India?
The more premium the iPhone model, the more expensive it is to purchase in India compared to the U.S. Buyers will pay over $300 more for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in India, even though Apple manufactures many iPhone models in the country. However, that's not because Apple chooses to set higher prices in specific markets. Other factors impact international prices, including the currency exchange rate, local taxes, and import costs.
First, it's important to note that the iPhone prices that Apple advertises in India include tax, whereas the U.S. prices do not. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate for mobile devices is 18%, which partly explains the higher price tag. Also, some smartphone parts used in iPhone assembly in India may be subject to import tariffs, though last year, the Indian government removed some duties. Finally, there's Apple's need to protect iPhone pricing against foreign exchange fluctuations. A weaker rupee may lead to higher iPhone prices in the region.
India has been assembling iPhones for years, with Apple steadily increasing the number of models made in the country and the production volume. The most recent data shows that India assembles all iPhone 17 variants and the iPhone 16 models Apple still sells. Volume increased from 36 million in 2024 to 55 million in 2025, as Apple has tried to reduce its reliance on China. That's about 25% of the number of iPhones Apple manufactures each year. However, not all iPhone components are manufactured in India, and some may be subject to import duties that could impact the manufacturing cost. Also, Apple isn't likely to offer preferential pricing to India just because it manufactured the handset in the region.
India isn't even the worst case
Apple rarely offers discounts on new iPhones. When that happens, it tends to concern markets where competitors may put pressure on Apple, like China. Apple ran limited iPhone promotions to improve sales in previous years, cutting the iPhone cost for some models for a specific period. However, Apple usually keeps the iPhone prices unchanged in the various markets it operates in for the duration of a calendar year. When the new iPhone generation arrives, some of the older models may remain in stock for another year for a discounted price.
India isn't even the worst example of high iPhone prices. Consumers in other international markets have to pay even more money than buyers in India do for the same iPhone model. According to Apple Price Compare, this is how much a 256 GB iPhone 17 Pro costs in international markets:
- Türkiye: $2,437
- Brazil: $2,187
- Norway: $1,678
- Hungary: $1,621
- Portugal: $1,557
- France: $1,533
- Germany: $1,499
- U.K.: $1,469
- Australia: $1,411
- Switzerland: $1,390
- Singapore: $1,366
- China: $1,304
- South Korea: $1,198
- Canada: $1,164
- Japan: $1,135
Put differently, the iPhone 17 Pro may be cheaper in India than in European Union countries. It seems like a bargain when compared to Brazil and Türkiye prices, which exceed $2,000. As a reminder, you can buy into Apple's ecosystem for under $2,000 (before tax) in the U.S., which means purchasing an iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, iPad, and MacBook at the same time.