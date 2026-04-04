Think iPhones Are Expensive In The U.S.? India Has It Worse

Apple did something remarkable with the iPhone 17 prices last year. Despite increases in manufacturing costs and overall inflation, Apple didn't raise iPhone prices. The standard iPhone 17 starts at $799, the same price as its predecessors, while featuring double the storage for the price point and specifications comparable to the iPhone 17 Pro. The iPhone 17 Pro Max also launched at the same price as its predecessor, $1,199. Apple made some changes to the iPhone price structure, though. The $999 iPhone Air replaced the $899 iPhone 16 Plus, although the ultra-thin handset also featured double the storage. The iPhone 17 Pro started at $1,099 instead of $999, but that was the same price as the 256 GB iPhone 16 Pro. That said, the iPhone is still an expensive device in the U.S. That's why carriers like T-Mobile run promotions that offer subscribers free iPhone 17 models, of course, with its terms and conditions. But the iPhone is even more expensive abroad, with India being one of the countries where the iPhone 17 series is significantly more expensive than in the U.S.

Here are the iPhone 17 prices in India compared to what the same models cost in the United States:

iPhone 17: 82,900 INR ($876) vs. $799

iPhone Air: 119,900 INR ($1,267) vs. $999

iPhone 17 Pro: 134,900 INR ($1,426) vs. $1,099

iPhone 17 Pro Max: 149,900 INR ($1,584) vs. $1,199

There is one pricing caveat for the base iPhone. Apple applies a $30 connectivity discount to the regular iPhone 17 price in the U.S. That's been the case for years for non-Pro devices. Apple used the same $799 price in previous years with this distinction. Buying an unlocked iPhone 17 from Apple without connecting it to a carrier costs $829 instead of $799.